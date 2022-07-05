A convincing seven-wicket success lifted them back up to fifth place in the table.

Bowlers Harry Clewett (3-26), Tom Brook (3-32) and Jack Hughes (3-45) paved the way as a good effort in the field saw them dismiss Ossett for 149.

The key was being able to get the prolific Nick Connolly out, but he was still able to take his tally of league runs for the season to 898 before he was dismissed by Clewett for 52.

Jonny Booth led Townville home for victory over Ossett as he hit 10 fours and a six in an unbeaten 79.

Opener Jonny Booth ensured Townville reached their target in comfortable fashion at the start of the 39th over as he hit 10 fours and a six in an unbeaten 79, while Clewett chipped in with 34 and Abdul Wahid made 21.

Methley are now looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone after a decent batting effort was not matched in the field as they lost to bottom of the table Batley.

A seven-wicket loss saw Methley stay in eighth place, 38 points clear of the basement side and 31 ahead of second from bottom Cleckheaton, who are also improving along with Batley.

Methley looked well placed at half-way after posting a 244-5 score from their 50 overs with opener Jason Marshall hitting a fine century.

He smashed five sixes and 10 fours in a knock of 111 and was well supported by James Wainman’s whose 67-ball innings of 68 included three sixes and seven fours.

But Batley also found conditions to their liking as they made surprisingly light work of their run chase to win with seven wickets and 11 overs to spare.

Skipper Roheil Hussain set the tone with 51 from 41 balls at the top of the order and the job was completed by former Methley all-rounder Yasir Ali (72no) and Kasir Maroof (60no).

Kershaski John Lewis was the star again for Carlton as he made it back to back centuries to help the second-placed team to beat Keighley by three wickets in Division One.

It was not plain sailing for the promotion contenders as they were reduced to 104-7 in chasing 228-8, but the big hitting Dominican smashed four sixes and 16 fours and went on to make an unbeaten 136.

John Lewis was joined in a match-winning eighth wicket stand of 126 by skipper Tom Taylor, who hit 45 not out, including seven boundaries.

Ben Hemsley (62), Scott Etherington (54no) and Nathan Storton (52) had all made half centuries for Keighley when they batted first while there were two wickets each for Josh Thurwell, Farrukh Alam and William Hayton.

Elsewhere in Division One there were defeats for East Ardsley and Wrenthorpe.

Despite 43 from opener James Van Der Merwe, East Ardsley were only to reach 150-9 from their 50 overs against third-placed Pudsey Congs as Vinit Patel took 4-33 and Sam Wisniewski 3-35.

Ashley Pearson took 2-46 in Congs’ reply, but the Pudsey team completed a seven-wicket success with almost 10 overs to spare.

Overseas player Nisar Ahmad took 6-54 as East Bierley inflicted a 12th defeat of the season on rock bottom Wrenthorpe.

Usman Shakir (49) and Haseeb Ahmad (45) battled hard, but Wrenthorpe were bowled out for 154 in reply to Bierley’s 207-9.

Kabir Bashir (4-51) and Hassan Abbas (3-50) were the best of the Wrenthorpe bowlers, but they are still searching for a first win of the season.

Great Preston gave themselves some space ahead of the drop zone in Division Two when they ended their losing run in the league with a valuable 53-run win over bottom of the table Wakefield St Michael’s.

Despite the efforts of bowlers Robert Taylor (5-42) and Conor Andrews (3-86) Great Preston were able to posted a 200 total after being put in to bat.

Opener and skipper Oli Baron gave them a decent start with 41 and James Conlon also made 41 while James Gahan contributed 29 and Ben Broxup 24.

St Michael’s did reach 57-1 and 119-3 in their reply, but found it a struggle against the bowling of Stuart Ruddick, who took 5-38. With Conlon and Lee Russell also taking two wickets the Wakefield side was all out for 147.

Lalit Mangalarapu (37) and Myles Wood (36) were top scorers, but their efforts were in vain for the Wakefield team who remain four points behind Hartshead Moor at the bottom of the table and 22 adrift of Crossflatts.

Fine batting, led by Danny Riley, helped second-placed Sandal to make a quick return to winning ways with a 24-run win over Hartshead Moor.

Riley blasted five sixes and six fours as he made 92 and was unlucky not to get a century after helping his side to recover from 24-2 to reach 283-6 from their allotted 50 overs.

Support initially came from Danny Westwood (23) then Karl Hewitt (34), Keron Persaud (20) and Sam Noden (18) before a late flourish in a brisk unbroken stand between Brandon Hewlett (28no) and Michael Carroll (26no).

Hartshead Moor were restricted to 259-9 in their reply as their overseas player Abishek Paradkar top scored with 71, but Noden (4-67) did most to keep them in check. Carroll also took 2-71.

Altofts piled up a huge 300 score on their way to an 177-run win over Windhill & Daisy Hill in Division Three.

Although Mohammed Waseem returned the day’s best bowling figures of 8-75 there was some good batting from Adam Perry (81), Craig Wood (72), Saif Tahir (50) and Joe Plater (42).

Perry hit 11 fours and a six while Wood cleared the ropes four times and Tahir three.