Bradford Cricket League: Kasun Madushanka's 93 helps Sandal off bottom of table

Overseas player Kasun Madushanka paved the way for the victory when he hit 93 from 93 balls, including 10 fours and a six.

With Leighton Shuttleworth also scoring 48 Sandal chased down the visitors’ score of 253 to get home with 12 balls to spare.

That was despite some good bowling from Sana Ullah Khan (4-73) and Wasim Khaliq (3-48).

All-rounder Kasun Madusanka starred with the bat for Sandal as he blasted 93 from 93 balls against Carlton. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Daniel Ford, who hit including 13 fours and two sixes in a knock of 76 had top scored in Carlton’s batting effort with contributions also from Dan White (44), Farrukh Alam (33) and James Cooper (30) .

Sam Noden was the best of the home bowlers with 3-48 with Kasun Madushanka, Zaeem Zulfqar and Sohail Hussain taking two wickets each.

East Ardsley dropped to the bottom after a 59-run defeat to fellow early season strugglers Baildon.

Despite 4-57 from Juned Delair Baildon were able to post a 219-9 score from 44 overs.

Ardsley were all out 157 in reply, Dan McTernan top scoring with 31 and Josh Wild hitting 27.

Ossett ran into a good innings from Yorkshire opener Will Luxton as they lost by 78 runs to Bradford & Bingley in the Premier Division.

Luxton proved the difference between the teams as he hit 19 fours in his unbeaten 117 not out and helped the Bees to a 229 total despite the efforts of spinner Archie Houghton (6-49).

After a rain delay Ossett were set a target of 232 in 40 overs, but despite a crisp 51 from 47 balls by Matthew Race and 25 by Rohan Mehmi they were bowled out for 153.

Second from bottom Wrenthorpe are still looking for their second win of the season despite posting a challenging target in their Division Two game with Crossflatts.

Muhammad Addas (42) and Mustafa Bhatti (35) helped Wrenthorpe to 227, but Crossflatts chased the runs down to win with four wickets in hand.

Shahrukh Ali (3-57) was Wrenthorpe’s most successful bowler.

Altofts were set on their way to a 151-run win by an opening stand of 120 between Andrew Wood (93) and Dominic Richardson (53) in their Division Three match with Brighouse.

Wood struck 12 fours and went on to join with Jacques Porter (63 off 53 balls) in a 96-run second wicket partnership.

Saif Tahir then hit an unbeaten 25 and promotion challengers Altofts reached 275-4 from 45 overs.