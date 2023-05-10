On Sunday they went down by seven wickets to last season’s beaten finalists Townville in the second round of the Heavy Woollen Cup.

A disappointing batting performance was at the heart of the defeat as Ossett were bowled out for only 101 after being put in.

Conor Harvey (3-26) was the pick of Townville’s bowlers while the Ossett innings only lasted 19.3 overs with opener William Wade (18) top scoring.

Steve Cooper hit a half century in vain for Carlton CC. Picture: Scott Merrylees

A day earlier it had been a similar story as one of the few games to be completed in the Gordon Rigg Bradford League’s Premier Division saw Ossett go down to reigning champions Woodlands after another poor batting effort.

Woodlands skipper Brad Schmulian (5-44) and Chris Brice (3-27) had Ossett in a spin as the visitors were bowled out for 144.

They lost their last eight wickets for 31 runs as the innings quickly subsided despite 43 from skipper William Wade.

With the bad weather around Woodlands tried to wrap the game up quickly when they went out to bat and could have come unstuck as seven wickets went down, but they reached their target in 23.4 overs.

Sam Frankland led the way with 39, but Pakistan paceman Junaid Khan provided a lively threat for Ossett with a spell that brought him 5-54.

Carlton made it three losses from three games in Division One as Henry Pearson (38no) and Nick Kaye (30no) helped opponents Birstall achieve a DLS target of 122 to record a six-wicket win.

Opener Steve Cooper made 50 in Carlton’s score of 141, but he lacked support.

Sandal and East Ardsley had their matches abandoned.

After two difficult years with back to back relegations Wrenthorpe are looking to re-establish themselves and will be encouraged by a return to winning ways as they beat Keighley by four wickets in Division Two.

Ben Brown (4-52) and Mustafa Bhatti (3-42) paved the way for the victory as Keighley were dismissed for 174.

