Bradford Cricket League: Ossett take over at top of Division One

Three wickets: Ossett bowler Joe Finnigan.

Rishin Patabedige (64no) and Ian Philliskirk (43no) led them home with an unbroken 89-run fourth-wicket stand as Ossett overhauled their opponents’ 149 score to go three points ahead of Birstall who suffered a 33-run defeat against fast improving Baildon.

Joe Finnigan (3-40) and Matthew Varley (3-37) were the pick of Ossett’s bowlers.

Wrenthorpe were on the wrong end of a seven-wicket defeat as they took on Farsley in the Bradford Premier Division.

Farsley skipper Matthew Lumb took 5-39 as Wrenthorpe were dismissed for 150 despite battling efforts by Nikash Khan (40), Sam Wigglesworth (38) and Khalil Khan (288).

It is all change at the top of Division Two again with Buttershaw St Paul’s now top following defeats for previous top two East Ardsley and Wakefield St Michael’s.

Half-centuries from Richard Vigars (68) and Gary Jennings (57) could not save East Ardsley from an eight-run defeat against Northowram Fields.

Dan McTernan also hit 26, but Ardsley’s reply to 273-7 fell short in ending on 245. Louie Hurley did most to restrict Fields as he took 5-72.

Opener Danny Riley made a superb unbeaten 148, including 17 fours and five sixes as Sandal scored 244-3 on their way to a 56-run win over Wakefield St Michael’s that saw them leapfrog them into third place.

Support came from Luke Adams (50no) in an unbroken 124-run fourth-wicket stand. St Michael’s were all out for 188 in reply with Ashley Hale hitting 52 and Syed Bukhari 49no. Brandon Hewlett (4-66) was the pick of Sandal’s bowlers.