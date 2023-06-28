Bradford Cricket League round-up: James Wade is match winner in Ossett last ball thriller

Chasing Lane’s 195, they stayed in touch to set up a last over finish, but still needed four to win off the final delivery after Mubtada Akhtar was bowled by Adal Islam off the penultimate ball.

That brought in Wade to face just one ball, but he struck it to the boundary to seal Ossett’s thrilling win.

They had been given a chance of victory by Matthew Race’s 53, Rohan Mehmi’s 29 and a crucial unbeaten 15 from Archie Houghton while last year’s leading run scorer Nick Connolly made a welcome return and contributed 16.

Opener Rohan Mehmi scored 29 runs for Ossett in their win over Jer Lane. Picture: Scott Merrylees

In Jer Lane’s innings they recovered after losing their first three wickets with just two on the board. Race was the pick of the Ossett bowlers with 3-67.

Sandal climbed out of the bottom two in Division One when they beat Baildon by three wickets.

Michael Carroll (5-26) and Kasun Madushanka (3-23) paved the way for the victory as Baildon were bowled out for 96.

Sandal were then reduced to 53-5 and 84-7, but got home thanks to an unbeaten 37 from Sohail Hussain.

East Ardsley put up a good effort against Division One leaders Cleckheaton when they posted a competitive 272-9 score, but lost by seven wickets.

Waleed Akhtar’s 119 helped steer the table toppers home with 14 balls to spare.

Bottom side Ardsley showed encouraging form with the bat as Josh Wild hit 12 fours and four sixes in a knock of 94, Gary Jennings hit 44, Suraj Singh 43 and Ashley Pearson 33.

Carlton were bowled out for 140 as they lost by 65 runs to fourth-placed Yeadon.

Defeat was tough on Farrukh Alam who top scored with the bat in hitting 56 and claimed 4-44 with the ball as Yeadon made 205-7.

Wrenthorpe dropped to the bottom of Division Two after suffering a seven-wicket defeat to Heckmondwike & Carlinghow.

A poor batting display saw them shot out for only 80 with Shan Khan (23) top scoring.

Altofts are the new Division Three leaders after opener Andrew Wood struck an unbeaten 156 in their 115-run win over Adwalton.

His innings contained seven sixes and 19 fours and with Dominic Richardson adding 48 from 33 balls Altofts were able to post a 285-7 total.

Adwalton were then dismissed for 170 as Luke Whitmore (3-18) and Saif Tahir (3-62) bowled well.

Wakefield St Michael’s were bowled out for 108 as they fell 84 runs short against Crossbank Methodists.

