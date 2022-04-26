Just one run separated the teams at the end of a game that swung one way then the other before a bizarre ending.

New recruit Tom Brook was the pick of the Townville bowlers with 4-50 while James Glynn took 2-9, but Ossett were able to make 176 with their former Methley opener Marcus Walmsley hitting a vital 82 to be the mainstay of the innings.

Jack Hughes (42), Conor Harvey (38) and Harry Clewett (32) all threatened to bring Townville home in their reply, but they ended all out on 175, the last wicket falling as Alex Page was run out attempting an all-run four with 14.3 overs left.

Marcus Walmsley hit a vital 82 for Ossett and also chipped in with two wickets in their thrilling win over Townville.

Walmsley followed up his batting exploits by taking 2-43 while Mubtada Akhtar and Max Chappell also took two wickets.

Townville had a welcome change of fortune as they knocked out last season’s finalists Woodlands in the Heavy Woollen Cup.

A three-wicket success saw them allow Woodlands to recover from 77-7 to total 185-9, but they chased down the runs to get home in the final over. Brook (61no) top scored while Abdul Wahid hit 30 and Harvey 29.

Harvey was the pick of the bowlers with 5-27.

Methley are the early Premier Division leaders after a 100-run win at Batley.

Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite was their star as he hit 94 runs with the bat, including 10 fours and two sixes, then took two wickets with the ball as Batley were all out for 168 in reply to Methley’s 268.

James Wainman (44) and Josh Sullivan (43) gave support.

Matthew Waite was in fine form again a day later, hitting the highest score of the day in the Heavy Woollen Cup as he smashed 15 fours and five sixes in a knock of 136 against Pudsey St Lawrence.

Eitan Litvin gave him fantastic support with 126, hitting 16 fours and four sixes, in a fourth wicket stand of 248 that helped Methley reach 298-9 on the wy to a 121-run win.

There were defeats for East Ardsley and Wrenthorpe in Division One.

Ardsley ran into Sri Lankan batsman Yohan Mendis who marked his home debut with a match winning knock of 112 for Pudsey Congs.

Two sixes and 13 fours flowed from his bat as he helped his new side to 253-7. Spinner Daanyaal Ahmed (4-50) did most to restrict them.

James Van Der Merwe also made an impact with the bat for Ardsley as he smashed four sixes and 13 fours in an innings of 110, but his team fell 25 runs short, ending on 223-8.

Opener Matthew West hit a sparkling unbeaten 101 not out to power East Bierley to a nine-wicket win over Wrenthorpe.

He struck four sixes and nine fours and was joined in a first wicket partnership of 134 by Sam Gatenby (56) as Wrenthorpe's score of 168-8 was passed for the loss of one wicket.

Danny Cross (5-61) and Ben Walter (3-40) helped restrict Wrenthorpe's scoring. A bigger score had looked likely, but Sam Johnson (40), Mohammed Usman (32) and Muhammad Wadee (30) were all dismissed when looking set.

Australian Clayton Henderson looks to be a good recruit for Great Preston as he starred with bat and ball in their 147- run win over Wakefield St Michael’s in Division Two.

He struck five times with the new ball and went on to finish with 5-31 as the visitors fell well short of Preston’s 257, which included a contribution of 40 from Henderson plus good efforts from James Conlon (67) and Ben Broxup (35).

Cavan Connolly (3-20), Syed Bukhari (3-41) and Gelderd (3-60) shared the wickets for St Michael's while Lee Gelderd (41no) offered some resistance with the bat.

An unbroken seventh wicket stand of 121 between Karl Hewitt (89no) and Sam Noden (57no) enabled Sandal to recover from 83-6 to chase down a Hartshead Moor score of 198 and secure a four-wicket win.

To see their side home they had to stave off the threat of Hartshead Moor skipper Joe Bowman (5-65), but Hewitt hit 11 fours and three sixes and Noden struck 10 fours.

Michael Carroll (4-41) and Noden (3-49) posed the main threat with the ball for the Sandal team.

Sandal could not follow-up in the Heavy Woollen Cup as they lost by 143 runs to Premier Division side Hanging Heaton.

With skipper Ben Kohler-Cadmore hitting 88, Heaton piled up a 265 score and Sandal were all out for 122 in reply, Leighton Shuttleworth (44no) top scoring. Amjid Sadiq (5-47) had earlier been the pick of their bowlers.

The Altofts batsmen found conditions to their liking as they helped their side to a challenging total of 297 in their Division Three game at home to Windhill & Daisy Hill.

Craig Wood (67), Ben Walsh (58no), Andrew Wood (45) and Saif Tahir (42) made it a tough afternoon for the Windhill & Daisy Hill bowlers.