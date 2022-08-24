Bradford Cricket League round-up: Sandal open up 26-point lead at top of table

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 26-point gap has now been opened up after leaders Sandal did their bit by recording a 61-run win over Great Preston and their two closest challengers, Yeadon and Lightcliffe both suffered defeats.

It was a team effort as Keron Persaud (50), Brandon Hewlett (50), Leighton Shuttleworth (42), Ashley Mackereth (40) and Karl Hewitt (39) helped Sandal to score 289 after they elected to bat first.

Great Preston batted their full 50 overs, but fell short as they ended on 228-9 with Sam Noden (4-61), Michael Carroll (3-40) doing most to restrict them.

Sam Noden took four wickets in Sandal’s victory over Great Preston. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Oliver Newton hit 70 for Preston with Danny Harwood contributing 45 and Ben Wilkinson 37, but they remain second from bottom.

Stuart Ruddick (4-62) and Ian McDermott (4-72) were their best bowlers.

Wakefield St Michael’s kept their hopes of avoiding relegation from Division Two alive with a two-wicket win over Buttershaw St Paul’s.

Ashley Hale (3-27) and Lee Geldard (3-41) led the Wakefield attack well as St Paul’s were bowled out for 150.

Opener Myles Wood (53) then steered St Michael’s home with help from Chris McHale (30no) as they reached the target despite losing eight wickets.

Daniel Ford hit a superb 141 as third-placed Carlton maintained their promotion challenge in Division One with a 117-run win over Wrenthorpe.

Ford cracked 18 fours and hit two sixes and shared in a third wicket stand of 113 with Dan White (40). With Kershaski John Lewis making 39, Carlton posted a big 353-6 score.Already relegated Wrenthorpe showed spirit as they replied with 236-8. Mustafa Bhatti top scored with 73 and Sam Johnson hit 65 while Kieron Holliday took 4-61 for Carlton.

Relegation-threatened East Ardsley lost a high scoring match by 74 runs to Baildon who piled up 307-1 when batting first.James Ford (126no) and Jonny Reynolds (100no) were supported by Kevin McDermott (70) as Baildon set a daunting target.

Ardsley fell short in finishing on 233-9, but their effort featured an impressive unbeaten last wicket partnership of 102 between Ashley Pearson (72no) and Paul Langley (33no). Skipper Louie Hurley (38) was the other main contributor.

In the Premier Division Ossett were bowled out for 119 as they lost by 64 runs to Pudsey St Lawrence.

There was no way back from 47-6, although Sam Storr battled away to make 31 and James Wade hit 23.

Earlier Max Chappell (4-25) was the pick of the Ossett bowlers as Pudsey batted through their full 50 overs to finish on 183-8.

Townville continued their fine run in the Premier Division of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League with a five-wicket win over Bankfoot.

Opener Abdul Wahid (89) and Kieran Samuels (37) brought them home past Bankfoot’s 208-8 after Jack Hughes had been the pick of their bowlers with 4-54.

A top two finish is Townville’s aim if they can beat second-placed New Farnley on Saturday.

Methley missed out by four runs in a close game with Bradford & Bingley.

Hopes must have been high as they bowled their opponents out for 138 with James Wainman taking 4-39 and Charlie McMurran 3-27.

But although Eitan Litvin hit 41 Methley were bowled out for 134

Craig Wood smashed six sixes and 13 fours while making 102 from only 44 balls in a fantastic display of hitting as Altofts totalled 226 in their 92-run win over East Leeds in Division Three.

He shared an opening stand of 123 with Andrew Wood (54), who hit eight boundaries.