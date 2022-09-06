Bradford Cricket League: Sandal have that champion feeling

Spin bowler Zaeem Zulfqar (6-19) helped secure an 117-run success that confirmed Sandal as champions with a week to spare.

Lightcliffe were dismissed for 147 with Michael Carroll and Sam Noden taking two wickets each. Openers John Bowett (41) and Ashley Mackereth (42) shared a partnership of 101 as Sandal went in first and Keron Persaud (58) and Karl Hewitt (53) continued the good work as the champions made 264-7.

Great Preston are set to return to Division Three after just one season in the higher division after a seven-wicket defeat against the side who were promoted with them confirmed their relegation.Crossflatts took less than 32 overs to chase down their target after Preston were bowled out for 159. Oli Baron (37), Jamie Wills (30) and Ben Wilkinson (28) were their top scorers.Ossett have enjoyed their first season in the Premier, finishing seventh despite a last day five-wicket defeat to champions Woodlands.

Karl Hewitt hit a half century for Sandal in their championship clinching victory.

Brad Schmulian’s unbeaten 109 brought Woodlands home past Ossett’s 201-8, which included 39 from top run scorer Nick Connolly plus 42 by Sajith Warnakulasuriya and another 39 by George Hadfield.

A nine-run win over Pudsey St Lawrence clinched a third place finish in the Premier for Townville who have enjoyed a strong second half of the season.Conor Harvey’s rapid 51 from 18 balls, including five sixes and three fours, put the finishing touches to a Townville innings of 281 while Jack Hughes contributed 46, Tom Brook 43, Harry Warwick 30 and Jonny Booth 27.

Opener Charlie Best (91) and Archie Scott (64) gave Pudsey hope with a third wicket stand of 101, but skipper Hughes (3-75) and James Glynn (3-77) helped Townville keep Saints to 272-6.

Methley have finished in tenth place, which is a big disappointment after a flying start to the season, but they did end on a high note with an 80-run win over Farsley.

Good batting was at the heart of the victory as they made 284 before bowling out their sixth-place opponents for 204.Jordan Laban (60) hit 12 fours and a six in a 48-ball knock and Alex Cree (53) hit 10 fours and a six while there were other valuable contributions from Jason Marshall (45), Eitan Litvin (36) and Matthew Waite (28).

Farsley’s hopes of a last day win were scuppered once Chris Beech (59) and Yorkshire’s Harry Duke (50) were parted after adding 106 for the second wicket.

Ben Waite (4-52) and Tom Chippendale (3-47) ensured Methley’s season ended with a win.

Farrukh Alam hammered 103 from just 56 balls to keep third-placed Carlton in the promotion hunt in Division One.

Carlton beat Birstall by six wickets, but remain 11 points behind Pudsey Congs with one game left.

With Alam smashing eight sixes and 11 fours Carlton took just 20.1 overs to surpass Birstall’s 130. Kershaski John Lewis (4-32) and Nick Busby (4-36) were their best bowlers.