Ford smashed six sixes and 14 fours in an 113-ball knock of 139 and shared in two century partnerships.

Kershaski John Lewis (84) put on 153 for the third wicket with Ford while Nick Busby (45) helped him add 117 for the fourth wicket as Carlton compiled the day’s highest total of 342-5.

Mohammad Suleman and Mustafa Bhatti took two wickets each for Wrenthorpe, who were then all out for 183 in their reply.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kershaski John Lewis in full concentration on his way to compiling 84 for Carlton against Wrenthorpe. Pictures: Scott Merrylees

Mustafa Bhatti hit 45, Adal Islam 40 and Sam Johnson 33, but the innings fell away after reaching 127-2 as their former player Jonathan Rudge (4-35) led the Carlton attack.

East Ardsley came out on top in a thrilling game against Baildon to move out of the bottom two.

It went down to the wire as the last-wicket pair of Daanyaal Ahmed and Paul Langley edged Ardsley to a one-wicket win with an unbroken stand of 25.

The visitors looked favourites to snatch victory when Ben Grimmett (6-68) and Kevin McDermott (3-39 reduced Ardsley to 180-9, but Ahmed (11no) and Langley (9no) did not share that view and Baildon’s total was overhauled. Tom Daniels (42), Josh Wild (28) and James Van Der Merwe (22) had earlier kept the team in the hunt in their run chase.

Mohammad Suleman delivers on his way to taking 2-81 for Wrenthorpe in their Division One game against Wrenthorpe. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Ashley Pearson (4-72), Louie Hurley (3-28) and Ahmed (3-34) and Ashley Pearson (3-71) shared the wickets as Baildon were dismissed for 201.

Nick Connolly’s century proved in vain as Ossett lost their Premier Division game by 90 runs to Pudsey St Lawrence.

Skipper Connolly hit 12 fours in his 104 – his fourth ton of the season – but with only Sam Storr (29) giving him much support Ossett were all out for 203 in reply to 293-6.

Josh Priestley also hit 104 for Pudsey while Max Chappell and Matthew Race took two wickets each for Ossett.

Steve Cooper batting for Carlton against Wrenthorpe when he made 15 runs. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Townville's six-match winning run came to an end as they went down by four wickets to Bankfoot.

Spinner Zia Ul Haq Parwani returned the season’s best bowling figures of 9-54 as Townville lost the way in their innings after Abdul Wahid (100) and Jonny Booth (80) had put on 177 in a superb opening stand.

Booth was first to be dismissed after hitting 15 fours while Wahid reached his century, which included four sixes and eight fours. But the rest of the batsman had no answer to the bowler from Afghanistan and Townville ended with a 242-9 total.

Bankfoot still faced a challenge to reach this target, but opener Hisan Ahmad (98) led the way and was backed up by Jaweed Waheed (50) and Hamzah Iqbal (30) before Osama Ahmad (34no) provided the finishing flourish.

Jack Hughes (3-87) was the pick of the Townville bowlers.

Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite hit a century in vain as Methley went down by four wickets to Bradford & Bingley.

They looked to have a good enough score to defend in reaching 251-6 from their 50 overs with Waite hitting 13 fours and a six in a knock of 110 and support coming from Jordan Laban (44) and Tom Chippendale (50no).

But Australian Corey Miller showed his quality by scoring a superb 117 as Bradford & Bingley chased down the runs required to win with 4.1 overs to spare.

Zaeem Zulfqar (6-49) and Michael Carroll (4-63) bowled Sandal to an 89-run win over Great Preston that lifted them up to second place in Division Two.

Great Preston were bowled out for 188 in reply to Sandal’s 277-9, which included contributions from Ian Shuttleworth (59), Brandon Hewlett (43), Matthew Westwood (25), Sam Noden (25) and Michael Carroll (24).

Luke Slater (4-43) was the pick of Great Preston’s bowlers while their leading runmakers were Ben Broxup (54), David Illingworth (38) and Oli Baron (22).

Wakefield St Michael’s went down by 158 runs to Buttershaw St Paul’s in Division Two.

Centuries from Adam Wainwright and James Robson helped St Paul’s reach 339-7 in their 50 overs before Wakefield were all out for 181 despite 68 from Lalit Mangalarapu (68) and 37 by Myles Wood.

Altofts were edged out by six runs in a Division Three game with East Leeds.