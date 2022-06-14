A disappointing batting performance saw Townville all out for 105 with only opener Jonny Booth (35) making much impact against an attack led by Mark Lawson (3-19) and Alex Lilley (3-24).

But although Aidan Langley (38) gave the New Farnley reply a good start they also hit trouble after spinner Jack Hughes was introduced as the second change bowler.

He went on to take 7-28, but Dan Hodgson (22no) saw the leaders over the line.

Jack Hughes took seven wickets in vain for Townville against New Farnley.

Methley looked well placed for a morale-boosting Premier victory against Hanging Heaton after making 260-8, but lost by five wickets.

Callum Geldart’s 110 enabled Heaton to get home with Nick Lindley (70) joining him in a second wicket stand of 178.

Defeat was tough on Methley all-rounder James Wainman who took 3-41 with the ball after scoring an unbeaten 100 with the bat, smashing five sixes and 11 fours. Eitan Litvin hit 39 and Jason Marshall 38.

Ossett were back to winning ways with a maximum point haul in a five-wicket success against Cleckheaton in the Premier Division.

Although Richard Pyrah made 40 against his former club and skipper Mally Nicholson contributed 36 a total of 176 was insufficient for second from bottom Cleckheaton.

Spinner Matthew Race was their main destroyed as he claimed his best figures for Ossett in taking 5-41 while Marcus Walmsley took 3-43 and there were two wickets for Max Chappell.

Ossett lost early wickets in their reply, including prolific scoring opener Nick Connolly, who made just nine this time.

But they were powered to victory by Mubtada Akhtar (42no), Sajith Warnakulasuriya (40 off 20 balls), Sam Storr (37) and Race, who followed up his bowling exploits with a useful knock of 24.

East Ardsley made it back to back Division One wins for the first time this season when they beat Keighley by 13 runs.

It was close in the end, but a good batting effort saw them post a 225 total to secure maximum batting points.

Muhammad Tariq hit 11 fours and a six in a knock of 75 to lead the way while James Van der Merwe hit 53 and Dan McTernan 37.

Keighley had a good go at knocking off the runs, but fell short as they ended on 212-9. Spinner Daanyaal Ahmed ( 3-61) did most to restrict them while Louie Hurley took 2-27.

Bottom team Wrenthorpe’s woes continued with an eight-wicket defeat to a Morley team one place above them.

Adal Islam hit a battling 51 and skipper Mohammad Suleman scored 29, but Wrenthorpe were all out for 154 before Morley comfortably knocked off the runs they required.

Despite valuable contributions from Oliver Newton (50), Sam Wright (47) and David Illingworth (46), Great Preston’s 236 was not enough as they lost by four wickets to Hopton Mills in Division Two.

Usman Maqsood (3-62) was Preston’s most successful bowler.

Jabari Mills and Craig Wood produced fine all-round displays as Altofts pulled off a 37-run win over Heckmondwike & Carlinghow in Division Three.

First Mills top scored with a 53-ball 65no, including eight fours and two sixes, and was supported by Wood (51) as his side scored 195.