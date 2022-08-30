Bradford League: Muhammad Tariq is five alive as East Ardsley boost their hopes of staying up

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A five-wicket win over a Keighley team who suffered a 30-point deduction last week for their poor disciplinary record took Ardsley 14 points ahead of their relegation rivals with two matches left.

Keighley were bowled out for just 89 as Muhammad Tariq picked up 5-38 and Daanyaal Ahmed 3-21.Ardsley then lost early wickets, but Daniel McTernan (25) and Haseen Bashir (19no) ensured they got home.

At the other end of the Division One table, Carlton kept their promotion hopes alive with an eight-wicket win over East Bierley that kept them 11 points behind second-placed Pudsey Congs.

Muhammad Tariq took five wickets for East Ardsley to aid their relegation fight. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieron Holliday took 4-20 and Kershaski John Lewis 3-27 as Bierley were dismissed for 152. Lewis then hit 52no, Steve Cooper 39 and Farrukh Alam 28 as Carlton cruised to victory.

Relegated Wrenthorpe suffered another heavy defeat as they went down by 140 runs to Morley.

Overseas player Kavindu Kulasekara marked his final game by making 165 as Morley compiled the division’s highest total of the season of 399-6 despite Kabir Bashir taking 5-125.

Mustafa Bhatti (55), Usman Shakir (44no) and Amir Afsar (43) helped Wrenthorpe make 259-7 in response.

Ossett’s 10-wicket thrashing of Cleckheaton relegated their opponents from the Premier Division.

Openers Nick Connolly (117no) and Marcus Walmsley (103no) shared an unbroken stand of 239 to bring the side home after Cleckheaton had made 236-4.Connolly’s sixth century of the season included 16 fours while Walmsley hit nine fours and two sixes.

Townville could not force their way into second place in the Premier Division as they lost by six wickets to New Farnley who will finish the season as runners-up.

Opener Abdul Wahid top scorer with 45, but Townville could only make 192-8 after opting to bat first with spinner Gurman Randhawa taking 4-56. James Glynn hit 39no, Jack Hughes 31 and Conor Harvey 22.

New Farnley were guided to victory by Dan Hodgson (54no) and skipper Lee Goddard (48), Hughes taking 2-71.

Methley are safe from relegation, but dropped down to third from bottom after Hanging Heaton hit the biggest Premier total of the season against them.

Led by Ben Kohler-Cadmore (124), Heaton piled up 423-9 despite 4-58 from Rob Withers. Methley were all out for 178 in reply with Josh Sullivan hitting 33, Jason Marshall 30 and Gordon Thomson 29.

Ashley Mackereth blasted seven sixes and 12 fours in a knock of 101 from just 43 balls to speed Division Two leaders Sandal to an eight-wicket win over Wakefield St Michael’s.

They were replying to a 136 total by St Michael’s whose relegation to Division Three was confirmed by this result.

Joe Finnigan top scored with 52, but Sam Noden set up Sandal’s win with 5-37 and they now have a 27-point lead over Yeadon with 14 points required from their last two games to secure promotion.

Despite a battling half century by Ben Broxup relegation worries deepened for Great Preston in Division Two.

Broxup hit five sixes and five fours in his 40-ball knock of 57 while James Conlon also contributed 42 and Ben Wilkinson 25, but Preston were all out for 228 in reply to a 337-5 total posted by opponents Hopton Mills.

Sohail Hussain impressed with 134no as Hopton Mills completed their 109-run win, putting on 173 for the fourth wicket with Imran Patel (71). Oliver Newton (3-78) did most to restrict them.