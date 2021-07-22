Bradford League: Noden’s five star display in vain as Sandal miss chance

Karl Hewitt was only able to score two runs for Sandal as they lost to Northowram Fields.

Jason Smith took 5-21 as Northowram bowled out Sandal for 139 to complete a win that takes them into third place.

Brandon Hewlett hit 56 from 68 balls to continue his good form, but it was not enough to save Sandal from defeat as they chased Northowram’s 191.

Ian Shuttleworth also hit 31, but the rest of the batsmen could not back up the earlier efforts of bowlers Sam Noden (5-40) and Hewlett (3-62).

East Ardsley went down by 97 runs to promotion challengers Hopton Mills.

Despite the efforts of Adam Pearson (4-56) Mills were able to post a 223-8 total. Ardsley were quickly reduced to 12-5 in their reply and only Simon Tucker’s 47 provided much resistance as they were all out for 126.

Adil Mehmood’s unbeaten 81 from 81 balls was not enough to help Wakefield St Michael’s to victory as they lost by four wickets to Yeadon.

Ashley Hale also hit 43, but Wakefield’s 196-7 was overhauled in 43.4 overs.

Morley’s experienced bowlers Nathan Bromby (4-26) and David Nebard (4-53) proved to be their key players as Wrenthorpe were bowled out for 117 to lose by eight wickets to second-from-bottom Morley in the Premier Division.

The result left Wrenthorpe just seven points above the relegation zone and came despite the efforts of Nikash Khan (43) and Al-Mustafa Rafique (30no).

Ossett’s Division One title hopes suffered a setback as they suffered a two-wicket defeat against resurgent Carlton.

They remain joint top, but were disappointed with a batting effort that saw them all out for 152 – and that would have been even lower had it not been for Paul Malone (61).

Although Marcus Walmsley took 3-33, Carlton squeezed home after being reduced to 97-8.

Altofts went down by two wickets to Windhill & Daisy Hill in Division Three.