Second-placed Woodlands are in the hunt for a third successive league title, but did not bargain for a terrific batting display from an Ossett team new to the Premier this year as they got home with three wickets to spare after being set a DLS target of 236 in 46 overs with six balls to spare.

Paul Malone proved the match winner with an unbeaten 70 from 49 balls that saw him strike four sixes and six fours.

Skipper Nick Connolly had given Ossett a good base with 59 and big hitting Sajith Warnakulasuriya raised the tempo with 49 from 22 balls as he smashed five sixes and four fours.

Nick Connolly hit 59 in Ossett's excellent run chase victory against reigning champions Woodlands.

Woodlands had made 251-8 from their full 50 overs with James Wade taking 4-47 and Matthew Race 3-82.

Methley were back to winning ways in the Premier Division of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League with a strong all-round display against Farsley.

Even a half-century by Yorkshire wicket-keeper Harry Duke (53) could not save Farsley from an 110-run defeat as Cameron Sharp (4-50) led the Methley bowling attack well.

Farsley were all out for 175 with James Wainman and Tom Chippendale also claiming two wickets each.

Methley’s top order batsmen were in good form as they posted a 285-6 score with openers Jason Marshall (62) and Alex Cree (55) sharing an 114-run stand and number three Jordan Laban hitting three sixes and 10 fours in a knock of 79.

Townville’s title hopes took another blow with a third successive defeat as they lost by 105 runs to third-placed Pudsey St Lawrence.

An opening stand of 118 between Mark Robertshaw (66) and Charlie Best (56) gave Pudsey a base to build a score of 262-4. Archie Scott also hit 53no.

Townville were reduced to 27-3 in their reply and although Harry Clewett (59) and Chris Grey (24) began a recovery with an 87-run stand they were all out for 157.

Wrenthorpe were the latest to feel the full force of runaway Division One leaders Jer Lane, losing by 210 runs.

The table toppers, who boast maximum points, piled up 375-6 then bowled Wrenthorpe out for 165.

Skipper Mohammad Suleman (48) top scored while Mustafa Bhatti hit 27, Sam Johnson 23 and Mohammed Usman 20.

Carlton opener Daniel Ford hit his second century of the season as his side secured an eight-wicket win over Birstall to move back into second place.

He hit four sixes and 18 fours in a knock of 111 and was joined in a second wicket partnership of 124 by Kershaski John Lewis (63no) as they chased down Birstall’s 239-8 to win with almost 16 overs to spare.

Farrukh Alam (4-93) was the most successful Carlton bowler.

Despite a good all-round effort by Muhammad Tariq, East Ardsley lost by five wickets to Gomersal.

Tariq hit 53 with the bat and took 3-42 with the ball, but Ardsley’s 201 was overhauled. Haseen Bashir (54) and Josh Wild (31) also made decent batting contributions.

Sam Noden and skipper Kristian Shuttleworth were the key figures as Division Two leaders Sandal edged to a two-wicket win against Lightcliffe.

Noden (43) and Shuttleworth (34no) staved off the threat posed by Jonathan Whiteoak (4-73) as they replied to Lightcliffe’s 190 all out and got the side home with 6.4 overs to spare.

Noden was also the pick of Sandal’s bowlers with 4-57 while there were two wickets each for Zaeem Zulfqar and Brandon Hewlett.

Usman Maqsood (5-26) and Umar Abbas (4-40) combined to bowl out Wakefield St Michael’s for 69 as Hopton Mills recorded a 170-run win in their Division Two match.

Only Joe Finnigan (27) and Lalit Mangalarapu (25) reached double figures for the Wakefield team in a real struggle.

Finnigan (3-72) had also been their best bowler.

Great Preston slipped down the Division Two table after losing out to a Crossflatts side that started the day in the bottom two.

A second-wicket stand of 128 between South African Ruan Van Rooyan (79) and opener Josh Brooksbank (68no) powered Crossflatts to a six-wicket win.

Despite 53 off 55 balls from James Conlon and support from Sam Wright (47) and skipper Oli Baron (35), Preston were bowled out for 174 when they batted first.

Craig Wood produced a match-winning all-round performance to help Altofts overcome Brighouse by seven wickets in Division Three.

After taking 4-34 and getting support from Elliott Carter (3-46) as