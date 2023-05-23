Conlon hit 122 in an 111-ball knock that included three sixes and 18 fours.

Support came from Lee Russell (30), Chris Taylor (23) and Ethan Walker (21) and Preston posted a decent looking 238 total.

But the Wakefield side were able to chase down their target to leave Great Preston with just one win from their first four league matches.

James Conlon hits out on the way to a century for Great Preston at Wakefield St Michael's. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Although Luke Kane took 4-59, St Michael’s got home with more than six overs to spare as Lalit Mangalarapu hit 93 and Shamsullah Dost 56.

Townville moved up to second place in the Premier Division after a comfortable seven-wicket win at Pudsey Congs.

Skipper Jack Hughes (3-38), Conor Harvey (3-55) and Austin Humphrey (2-12) set up the victory as they helped bowl the home team out for 158.

Opener Jonny Booth (72no) ensured Townville had no alarms knocking off the runs as he hit 13 fours and a six.

Hughes followed up his bowling effort with a knock of 30 and Harry Warwick hit 18 as the target was reached in the 36th over.

Methley were crushed by 205 runs by reigning champions Woodlands who look as strong as ever.

A first century of the season by skipper Brad Schmulian (106) helped Woodlands to pile up a huge 315-7.

Spinner Josh Sullivan was the most successful bowler for Methley, but his three wickets cost him 117 runs.