Bradford League round-up: Jason Marshall in red hot form as Methley win clash of unbeaten starters with Ossett

Surprise packages Ossett put up another good effort, but Methley held their nerve to win by 10 runs.

Their batsmen were in good form again with opener Jason Marshall leading the way with a superb knock of 164 that included 23 fours and five sixes in the highest Premier Division score of the season so far.

With Eitan Litvin, who hit 13 fours and a six in his 87, he put on 240 in a fourth-wicket stand.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eitan Litvin hit 13 fours and a six in an innings of 87 as he joined Jason Marshall for a 240-run fourth-wicket stand for Methley against Ossett.

James Logan also contributed 25 as Methley posted a huge 342-7 total. Marcus Walmsley (3-54) was the pick of the Ossett bowlers.

Ossett were not fazed by their huge task, however, and made a bold response with captain Nick Connolly leading the way with 121, hitting four sixes and 14 fours in an impressive knock against his former team.

With Paul Malone also hitting eight fours and a six as he made 76 and Sajith Warnakulasuriya weighing in with an unbeaten 53 from 41 balls they got close to their target before eventually falling just short on 332-7.

Gloucestershire bowler Jared Warner led Methley’s attack with 4-57.

Nick Connolly hit 121, including four sixes and 14 fours in an impressive knock for Ossett against his former team Methley.

Opener Jonny Booth put Townville on the way to their first Premier win of the season as they beat Bradford & Bingley by 180 runs.

Booth smashed seven sixes and 13 fours in a knock of 141 while Tom Brook hit 52 as Townville recovered from 28-4 to make 294-7,

Bradford & Bingley were never in the hunt in their reply, all out for 114 against a Townville attack boosted by Yorkshire paceman Ben Coad, who took 3-29.

Conor Harvey, James Glynn and Jack Hughes each took two wickets.

East Ardsley ran into an outstanding performance from Kershaski John Lewis, who has returned to the league after a two-year absence, when they took on Carlton in Division One.

The Dominican batsman proved the difference between the teams as he smashed six sixes and 12 fours in an unbeaten 120 that helped Carlton to post a 270-4 total.

They went on to win by 89 runs to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season with a maximum point haul so far.

Farrukh Alam weighed in with 46 and followed up with 6-43 with the ball as Ardsley were all out for 181 in reply with opener Josh Wild (38) top scoring and further contributions coming from Muhammad Tariq (27), Louie Hurley (25) and Dan McTernan (24).

Wrenthorpe’s early season struggles continued with a 25-run defeat to Birstall.

They looked set for a first win of the season when bowling their opponents out for 113 with Sayed Sulman taking 4-33, Adal Islam 2-37 and Mohammad Suleman 2-24.

But the batsmen were undone by Ryan Gray (7-56) and Andrew Robertson (3-28) as Wrenthorpe were all out for just 88. Sam Johnson (20) top scored.

PICTURE GALLERY: 11 cricket action pictures from East Ardsley's game against CarltonDespite some good batting from Matthew Westwood (65), Ashley Mackereth (58) and Sam Noden (44), Sandal suffered their first defeat of the season in Division Two as they lost by three wickets to Northowram Fields.

They looked well placed at halfway after reaching 252-9 from their 50 overs. But Farhan Hussain (56) top scored as Northowram Fields won their run chase with five balls to spare.

Bradley Wood (76) and Ashley Hale (56no) led Wakefield St Michael’s to a seven-wicket win after Conor Andrews (6-48) had impressed with the ball as opponents Yeadon were dismissed for 206.

Great Preston suffered their first defeat in Division Two, going down by seven wickets to early leaders Lightcliffe.

A decent batting effort saw Preston score 229 with the biggest contributions from James Conlon (48), Oli Baron (31) and David Illingworth (30).

But Lightcliffe reached their target for the loss of only three wickets, Alex Stead (103no) leading them home.

Craig Wood (43) and Saif Tahir (34) helped Altofts to edge home by two wickets against Gildersome & Farnley Hill in Division Three.