Bradford League teams hoping to get out in the middle after delayed start to cricket season

After a false start with the entire first week’s fixtures postponed teams in the Bradford Cricket League are hoping the less wet weather this week can enable them to make a start this weekend.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 20th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Following the wet weather last week that came on the back of one of the wettest March’s for years the league’s management board consulted with clubs on the state of their grounds and decided to postpone all last Saturday’s fixtures.

Members of the board visited many grounds and all 47 clubs responded to the consultation with the overwhelming view that grounds would not be ready for the scheduled start and 39 of the 47 respondents supported postponing the fixtures to a date later in the season.

A decision on the revised date for these fixtures will be made shortly. Only players registered by 6pm on Friday, April 14 and eligible to have played last Saturday will be able to feature on the re-arranged date.

Woodlands CC were Bradford League champions in 2022. Picture: Ray SpencerWoodlands CC were Bradford League champions in 2022. Picture: Ray Spencer
Weather permitting, fixtures to take place this Saturday are:

Premier Division: Woodlands v Pudsey Congs; Ossett v Farsley; Methley v Jer Lane; Townville v New Farnley; Hanging Heaton v Pudsey St Lawrence.

Division One: East Ardsley v Sandal; Morley v Carlton; Birstall v East Bierley; Cleckheaton v Gomersal.

Division Two: Northowram Fields v Wrenthorpe; Lightcliffe v Heckmondwike & Carlinghow; Liversedge v Buttershaw St Paul’s; Hunslet Nelson v Hartshead Moor.

Division Three: Adwalton v Great Preston; Windhill & Daisy Hill v Altofts; Wakefield St Michael's v Spen Victoria.

Batley’s Division One game at Undercliffe has been postponed, as has the Division Two game between Bowling Old Lane and Hopton Mills and Division Three’s Crossbank Methodists’ against Brighouse and Scholes against East Leeds.

