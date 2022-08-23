News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Brayden Clark leads way as Castleford continue improved form

Brayden Clark’s unbeaten century paved the way for another win for Castleford CC when they took on Acomb in the YPL North.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 6:00 pm

After misfiring earlier in the campaign Castleford are finishing with a flourish and ran out massive 179-run winners to keep up hopes of ending in the top three.

They posted a 240-5 score with opener Clark batting throughout to hit exactly 100no, hitting 12 boundaries along the way. Support came from Liam Hyde (23) and Connor Hyde (20).

Acomb were dismissed for 61 as Eddie Morrison continued his fine form with 5-34, Matthew Rees took 3-20 and David Wainwright 2-3.

Brayden Clark hit an unbeaten century for Castleford in their win over Acomb.

Most Popular

'Best' performance delights Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch as Chelsea are well beaten

CastlefordAcombCastleford CCLiam Hyde