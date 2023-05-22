Brayden Clark leads way with century as Castleford beat York to hold onto unbeaten record

In a match of two unbeaten line-ups it was a superb innings from Brayden Clark that proved the difference between the teams.

Set a challenging 222 for victory, Castleford looked to be up against it when reduced to 63-3, but opener Clark held the innings together initially then played some fantastic shots to see his team home for victory with 22 balls to spare.

Clark hit 14 fours and three sixes as he compiled a century and went on to finish unbeaten with 128 to his name. He found support from Connor Hyde (23) and Eddie Cole (27no).

Eddie Morrison (3-50) and Jack Young (2-28) had earlier been the pick of Castleford’s bowlers as York posted a 221-9 total.

Castleford seconds went down by 85 runs to Scarcroft in their YPL Division Two Ebor game.

A disappointing batting effort saw Castleford collapse to 107 all out after they had made a promising start with knocks of 32 from Monty Jackson, 25 by Ethan Winstanley and 23 from Alex Dillon.