Calum Rowe stars as Castleford stay six ahead at top of Yorkshire Premier League North

​Castleford maintained their position at the head of the Yorkshire Premier League North table when they came out on top in a close contest with Harrogate.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 21st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

With three matches remaining David Wainwright’s men stand six points clear of Driffield Town with York a further eight points back in third.

They were pushed in their latest game, but held their nerve in the field to bowl Harrogate out for 177 in reply to 197.

The visitors made a decent start to their reply with Henry Thompson hitting 45 and Harry Allinson 24, but a mid innings collapse against the spin bowling of Wainwright (3-20) and Eddie Morrison (2-58) swung the game Cas’s way.

Calum Rowe hit a superb 81 for Castleford in their victory over Harrogate. Photo by Simon DobsonCalum Rowe hit a superb 81 for Castleford in their victory over Harrogate. Photo by Simon Dobson
Harrogate’s Yorkshire player Matt Pillans kept his side in the fight with a battling 44 off 41 balls before they were to eventually fall short.

Connor Hyde (2-44) and Jack Young (2-24) chipped in with crucial wickets for Castleford who had earlier been grateful to the batting efforts of opener Calum Rowe, who hit three sixes and four fours in a knock of 81. Liam Hyde also weighed in with 80.

Castleford seconds went down by eight wickets to Selby in Division Two Ebor after being bowled out for 173.

Their innings fell away after openers Luke Edwards (77) and Ethan Winstanley (41) put on 99 for the first wicket.

