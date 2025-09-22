Scott Hopkinson is the new Castleford CC skipper.

Yorkshire Cricket Premier League North champions Castleford will have a new captain for the 2026 season.

After confirming that Calum Rowe was leaving the club the decision has been made to appoint all-rounder Scott Hopkinson as the skipper for 2026.

A graduate of the Castleford CC junior section, he brings plenty of experience to his new role, having captained in a spell at Clifton Alliance.

Rowe leaves after an outstanding period of three years as club captain when he has the led the team to two YPLN titles, two K3 Dental Cup final successes and a YPLN T20 triumph.

The second of those league titles has come this year with Castleford only losing in three of their 20 matches in 2025.

He is relocating and the club have wished him well after paying tribute to his efforts at Cas.

Another player leaving is long serving wicketkeeper Liam Hyde, who is heading for Hoylandswaine for 2026.

After making his Castleford first team debut when aged just 14, Liam has given the club more than 13 seasons of commitment and quality, becoming an integral part of the squad.

He has made 272 appearances, scoring 5925 runs and claiming 135 victims behind the stumps.