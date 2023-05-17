Castleford CC enjoy double success with league and cup victories
Castleford CC continued their strong start to the season as they followed up a league win with an impressive second success 24 hours later when they marched on in the National Club Championship.
Up against South Yorkshire side Tickhill, they emerged victorious by 64 runs in the regional section of the national competition.
It was not the most promising of starts as Castleford found themselves 43-4 then 61-5, but a recovery led by skipper David Wainwright (45) and Connor Hyde (30) enabled them to reach 161.
Tickhill were also reduced to 43-4, but they could not recover and were all out for 97.
Opening bowler Matthew Rees paved the way with 4-10 from eight overs while Eddie Morrison claimed 3-35 and Wainwright followed up his batting exploits by taking 3-15.
Runs were more plentiful in Castleford’s Yorkshire Premier League North game against Beverley Town.
Going in first, Cas made 241-5 with their former county player, Chesney Hughes, leading the way with a superb unbeaten century.
He hit 11 fours and three sixes in an 137-ball unbeaten 125 while support came from Liam Hyde (35) and Wainwright (27).
Beverley were kept to 208-7 in their 50 overs as Rees, Connor Hyde and Wainwright each took two wickets.
Eddie Cole (39no) brought Castleford seconds home for a seven-wicket win over South Milford in Division Two Ebor.
Ethan Winstanley also hit 27 as Castleford comfortably overhauled the 85 score posted by South Milford.
Luke Edwards (4-19) and Cole (3-18) were the pick of the Castleford bowlers.