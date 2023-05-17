News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Castleford CC enjoy double success with league and cup victories

Castleford CC continued their strong start to the season as they followed up a league win with an impressive second success 24 hours later when they marched on in the National Club Championship.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 17th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Up against South Yorkshire side Tickhill, they emerged victorious by 64 runs in the regional section of the national competition.

It was not the most promising of starts as Castleford found themselves 43-4 then 61-5, but a recovery led by skipper David Wainwright (45) and Connor Hyde (30) enabled them to reach 161.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickhill were also reduced to 43-4, but they could not recover and were all out for 97.

Matthew Rees claimed four wickets for Castleford against Tickhill.Matthew Rees claimed four wickets for Castleford against Tickhill.
Matthew Rees claimed four wickets for Castleford against Tickhill.
Most Popular

Opening bowler Matthew Rees paved the way with 4-10 from eight overs while Eddie Morrison claimed 3-35 and Wainwright followed up his batting exploits by taking 3-15.

Runs were more plentiful in Castleford’s Yorkshire Premier League North game against Beverley Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Going in first, Cas made 241-5 with their former county player, Chesney Hughes, leading the way with a superb unbeaten century.

He hit 11 fours and three sixes in an 137-ball unbeaten 125 while support came from Liam Hyde (35) and Wainwright (27).

Beverley were kept to 208-7 in their 50 overs as Rees, Connor Hyde and Wainwright each took two wickets.

Eddie Cole (39no) brought Castleford seconds home for a seven-wicket win over South Milford in Division Two Ebor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ethan Winstanley also hit 27 as Castleford comfortably overhauled the 85 score posted by South Milford.

Luke Edwards (4-19) and Cole (3-18) were the pick of the Castleford bowlers.

Read More
Wakefield Thornes hold their nerve to win thrilling Crowther Cup tie
Related topics:Castleford CCCastlefordDavid WainwrightSouth Yorkshire