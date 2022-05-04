The reigning champions comfortably saw off Harrogate by five wickets on Saturday after Liam Hyde (51), David Wainwright (45) and Brayden Clark (43) brought them home past their opponents’ 192-8 with almost 13 overs to spare. Connor Hyde also weighed in with an unbeaten 26.

Harrogate were never allowed to get on top of the Castleford attack with several batsmen making starts without being able to go on to make big contributions.

Matthew Rees (2-43) and Wainwright (2-42) were the most successful Cas bowlers.

Liam Hyde hit a half century in Castleford's win over Harrogate.

It was a similar target set on Monday, but Castleford fell two runs short in a surprise defeat to Beverley.

The team won a number of close contests on their way to being crowned Yorkshire champions last year, but could not replicate that this time as they lost their last wicket off the final delivery of the match with Jack Young stumped off the bowling of Jamie Roe to leave the team all out for 197 in reply to 199.

At 117-3 Castleford had looked well placed for victory, but the lower order could not back up the efforts of Connor Hyde (46), Wainwright (43) and Calum Rowe (22).

Beverley's innings had earlier owed much to David Christie's 79, which included 10 fours and a six, while Rees (4-39) and Wainwright (3-39) again bowled well for Cas along with Eddie Morrison (3-55).