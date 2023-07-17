News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Castleford hit top spot as openers Calum Rowe and Brayden Clark lead them home

​Castleford took full advantage of a second successive defeat for title rivals York as they went top of the Yorkshire Premier League North with a convincing nine-wicket win over Stamford Bridge.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 17th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

​In a reduced overs match Stamford Bridge were kept to 110-8 in 30 overs with Brandon Faber (48) top scoring and Jack Young (3-22) being the pick of the Castleford attack along with David Wainwright (2-17) and Eddie Morrison (2-24).

Castleford had no problems reaching their target and were almost brought home by opening pair as Calum Rowe (69no) and Brayden Clark (44) put on 105 for the first wicket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rowe struck six fours and three sixes in his 75-ball knock while Clark’s knock came at almost a run-a-ball.

Castleford opener Calum Rowe. (Photo by Simon Dobson)Castleford opener Calum Rowe. (Photo by Simon Dobson)
Castleford opener Calum Rowe. (Photo by Simon Dobson)
Most Popular

The victory took Castleford to 100 points for the season and they are level now with York, although their rivals do have a game in hand.

There was disappointment, however, for Castleford a day later when they missed out on the Premier League T20 Blast final.

Up against Driffield Town in the semis, they lost by 10 wickets after being restricted to 126-6. Liam Hyde (45) top scored with Rowe hitting 28 and Connor Hyde 23.

Related topics:CastlefordYorkStamford BridgeYorkshire Premier League NorthDavid Wainwright