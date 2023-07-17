Castleford hit top spot as openers Calum Rowe and Brayden Clark lead them home

​In a reduced overs match Stamford Bridge were kept to 110-8 in 30 overs with Brandon Faber (48) top scoring and Jack Young (3-22) being the pick of the Castleford attack along with David Wainwright (2-17) and Eddie Morrison (2-24).

Castleford had no problems reaching their target and were almost brought home by opening pair as Calum Rowe (69no) and Brayden Clark (44) put on 105 for the first wicket.

Rowe struck six fours and three sixes in his 75-ball knock while Clark’s knock came at almost a run-a-ball.

Castleford opener Calum Rowe. (Photo by Simon Dobson)

The victory took Castleford to 100 points for the season and they are level now with York, although their rivals do have a game in hand.

There was disappointment, however, for Castleford a day later when they missed out on the Premier League T20 Blast final.