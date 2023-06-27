Castleford let strong position slip in a Yorkshire Premier League North defeat to Sheriff Hutton Bridge

News you can trust since 1852
Castleford’s Yorkshire Premier League North title hopes suffered a blow as they went down by 36 runs to Sheriff Hutton Bridge.
They appeared to be in control when they had their opponents 76-5 after they had elected to bat first.

But Bridge were able to recover to post a 203-9 score despite the bowling of Connor Hyde (3-41), David Wainwright (2-28) and Monty Jackson (2-22).

Castleford were reduced to 51-4 in their reply and although Connor Hyde (36no) and skipper Wainwright (25) tried to dig them out of a hole they were all out for 167.

Castleford seconds also went down by four wickets in their Division Two Ebor game against Eastrington after being bowled out for 110 with Arron Grant (40) and Kalyan Peddada (24) the only ones to reach double figures.

They had better fortunes in a round two Dave Conner Trophy match a day later, winning the T20 game against Whitkirk by 17 runs after making 136-6.

Luke Edwards (55) and Gopi Chemudupati (33) top scored and Edwards was the best bowler with 3-13.

