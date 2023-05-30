Chesney Hughes' brilliant ton proves in vain as Castleford lose thrilling tie with Barnard Castle

David Wainwright’s men came close to earning a place in the last 32 of the competition, but lost out by eight runs in a thrilling finish.

Defeat was especially tough on Chesney Hughes, who smashed his way to an incredible unbeaten 173 only to fail to find enough support as Castleford’s innings ended on 225-7 in reply to 233-8.

Along the way Hughes hammered 21 fours and seven sixes in the 40 overs-a-side contest, but only Liam Hyde (12) and Calum Rowe (11) joined him in double figures.

Chesney Hughes's unbeaten 173 proved in vain for Castleford in their National Cup match.

In Barnard Castle’s innings, skipper Wainwright and opening bowlers Matthew Rees and Connor Hyde took two wickets each.

In a busy bank holiday weekend Castleford also had Yorkshire Premier League North games on Saturday and Monday and began well with a commanding 218-run win over Malton and Old Malton.

Rees (5-17) and Connor Hyde (4-12) clinched the victory with Malton shot out for only 61 in reply to Castleford’s 279-9.

Brayden Clark led the Cas batting effort with a century, hitting 14 fours and a six in his 105, while Liam Hyde gave good support with 68.

On Monday Driffield Town provided the opposition and made 170-9 after going in first, which surprisingly proved enough to enable them to become the first team to beat Cas in the league in 2023.

A disappointing reply saw Castleford all out for 109 with only Wainwright (32), Hughes (20) and Luke Edwards (19) reaching double figures.

