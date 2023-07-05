Chesney Hughes is all-round star as Castleford move up to second with victory

Hughes was one of three bowlers to take three wickets – Matthew Rees (3-29) and David Wainwright (3-42) being the others – as Driffield were bowled out for 168 after electing to bat first.

Castleford then reached their target for the loss of five wickets as Hughes followed up by hitting 72 with the bat and Liam Hyde contributed 50, the two players combining for a match winning 129-run third-wicket stand.

Castleford seconds were also in winning form despite being bowled out for 136 by Barwick-in-Elmet in their Division Two Ebor game.

Chesney Hughes hit 72 in Castleford's victory over Driffield Town. Picture: Steve Riding

Eddie Cole’s battling knock of 60 ultimately proved crucial as he hit seven fours and a six. Only two others, Gareth Boucher (17) and Ethan Winstanley (16), reached double figures.

But Barwick’s batsmen also ran into trouble against an attack then led by Cole as they plummeted to 72-9.

Last pair Samuel Adams (37no) and Max Budd (22) threatened to snatch the game away from Castleford, but Ryan Turner managed to trap the latter lbw to leave Barwick all out for 131.

