Frustration for Methley CC as Rohan Mehmi looks to make runs for Ossett. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Frustration for Methley CC as Rohan Mehmi looks to make runs for Ossett. Picture: Scott Merrylees

CRICKET PICTURE SPECIAL: Ossett defeat Methley to record first win of 2023 season

Ossett put their disappointing start to the season behind them as they registered their first win of the season in the Gordon Rigg Bradford Cricket League’s Premier Division at the expense of Methley.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 15th May 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 18:12 BST

Methley had started the campaign well, but lost out by 47 runs on a day when they paid tribute to their late chairman John Stabler.

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan proved to be the Ossett match winner. After hitting an unbeaten 37 at the bottom of the batting order to boost Ossett’s score to 165, he claimed 3-31 as Methley were dismissed for 118.

Khan was backed up by James Wade (3-33) as only Tom Chippendale (33) made an impression with the bat in the visitors’ innings. The best of the Methley bowlers was spinner Josh Sullivan (4-63).

Photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action and here’s a look at his images from the game:

A good leave from Ossett CC batsman Will Wade.

1. Ossett CC v Methley CC

A good leave from Ossett CC batsman Will Wade. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Will Wade goes on the attack.

2. Ossett CC v Methley CC

Will Wade goes on the attack. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Tom Chippendale delivers for Methley CC, on his way to taking 0-12.

3. Ossett CC v Methley CC

Tom Chippendale delivers for Methley CC, on his way to taking 0-12. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Rohan Mehmi on the defensive for Ossett.

4. Ossett CC v Methley CC

Rohan Mehmi on the defensive for Ossett. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Related topics:OssettPremier DivisionPakistan