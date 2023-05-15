CRICKET PICTURE SPECIAL: Ossett defeat Methley to record first win of 2023 season

Ossett put their disappointing start to the season behind them as they registered their first win of the season in the Gordon Rigg Bradford Cricket League’s Premier Division at the expense of Methley.

Methley had started the campaign well, but lost out by 47 runs on a day when they paid tribute to their late chairman John Stabler.

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan proved to be the Ossett match winner. After hitting an unbeaten 37 at the bottom of the batting order to boost Ossett’s score to 165, he claimed 3-31 as Methley were dismissed for 118.

Khan was backed up by James Wade (3-33) as only Tom Chippendale (33) made an impression with the bat in the visitors’ innings. The best of the Methley bowlers was spinner Josh Sullivan (4-63).

Photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action

