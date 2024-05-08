Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Morrison taking 5-16 and fellow spinner David Wainwright 3-15 Castleford had no trouble following up on their opening day win over Scarborough as they beat Driffield by 99 runs.

Matthew Rees also chipped in with two wickets as Driffield were dismissed for just 48 in reply to Castleford’s 147.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top scorers for Cas were Chesney Hughes (39) and Brayden Clark (37).

Chris Aplin took five wickets for Great Preston as they overcame Bradford League newcomers Streethouse. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Castleford’s winning start to the season was ended when they went down by 62 runs to defending champions New Farnley in the second round of the Heavy Woollen Cup on Sunday.

Batting first, Farnley posted a 244 total from their 50 overs with Morrison continuing his excellent early season form in taking 3-45.

In reply, Castleford were all out for 182 despite an unbeaten 57 from Wainwright and further contributions from skipper Calum Rowe (32) and Liam Hyde (20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Townville and Methley both won their delayed first round Heavy Woollen Cup ties and will now meet in the second round.

New signing Dushan Vimukthi made his mark for Townville with 5-22 as they won by six wickets at Bradford & Bingley after dismissing their opponents for 98.

Chris Holliday (45) led Townville’s successful reply.

Methley eased to an eight-wicket victory over Hanging Heaton as new opener Taylor Cornall (59no) and captain Jared Warner (54no) brought them home past their opponents’ 121.

Finlay Rooke (4-36) and Cornell (3-19) had been the pick of the Methley bowlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Bradford League, Methley were unable to follow up their opening win as they went down by five wickets to Undercliffe in the Premier Division.

Danish Hussain (53), Ollie Hardaker (37) and Kyle Welsh (31) helped their side chase down the visitors’ score of 193-7 despite the efforts of spinner Josh Sullivan (4-54).

Warner (44), Alex Cree (33) and Matthew Waite (29) were the main contributors when Methley batted.

Holliday played a starring role in Townville’s first win of the season as he hit a century in their 84-run win over Jer Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His knock of 113, which contained two sixes and 12 fours, helped his side make 309-6 when they went in first.

Opener Jonny Booth (67) added 170 for the second wicket with Holliday before Conor Harvey cut loose with 49 off 23 balls, including five sixes.

Jer Lane were all out for 225 with Vimukthi taking 4-74 and Jack Hughes 3-47.

In Division Three, newcomers Streethouse had an afternoon to forget as they were dismissed for just 59 to crash to a nine-wicket defeat at Great Preston in their first game in the Bradford League since promotion from the Pontefract League.

They had no answer to the bowling of Chris Aplin (5-25) and Australian Tom Audley (4-21). Skipper Steven Roberts top scored with 18.