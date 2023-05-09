With ​Conor Harvey (3-26) proving the pick of Townville’s bowlers they dismissed for Ossett for only 101 before going on to complete their victory in a game all over inside 35 overs.

Ossett never really got going with opener William Wade (18) proving their top scorer as Tom Brook (2-11) and Jack Hughes (2-8) backed up Harvey’s efforts with the ball.

Townville raced to their target in just 15.4 overs with Abdul Wahid hitting 30 and Hughes 26no.

Conor Harvey took three wickets in Townville's Heavy Woollen Cup victory over Ossett.

Townville were unlucky a day earlier after another good effort in the field against Jer Lane in the Gordon Rigg Bradford League Premier Division.

They dismissed Lane for 145, with Harry Clewett taking 4-39, before play was abandoned.

Spinner Josh Sullivan (4-40) also bowled well for Methley as they restricted Pudsey Congs to 145-9 in their Premier game, but again the rain proved to be the winner.

Great Preston’s Division Three game fell victim to the weather as they stood on 60-1 in reply to Scholes’ 250-4.

Castleford enjoyed a convincing nine-wicket win in a National Club Championship match at Hetton Lyons.

A good effort in the field paved the way for the victory with Lyons dismissed for 137 as Jack Young took 3-15 and Eddie Morrison 2-20.

Openers Brayden Clark (56no) and Calum Rowe (50) then led Castleford home with Chesney Hughes hitting 28no as they took just 25 overs to reach their target.