David Wainwright is five alive as Castleford ease into K3 Dental Knockout Cup semi-finals
Castleford’s Yorkshire Premier League North game at Scarborough was abandoned, but they more than made up for the disappointment a day later with a dominating display in the quarter-final of the K3 Dental Cup.
With David Wainwright leading the way Castleford were able to hammer Cleethorpes by nine wickets to earn a place in the last four of the knockout competition.
Cleethorpes batsmen had little answer to the bowling of former Yorkshire and Derbyshire spinner Wainwright who took 5-27 from his eight overs. With Chesney Hughes and Jack Young also claiming two victims, the visitors were all out for 114.
Castleford then eased to victory for the loss of only one wicket in just 20 overs with Calum Rowe and Hughes both hitting 47no.