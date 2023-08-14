David Wainwright's super seven helps Castleford stay top of Yorkshire Premier League North

The Malton side have struggled all year, but were brushed aside as Castleford took control from the moment they broke their opponents’ opening partnership.

Gehan Seneviratne (28) and Michael Linsley (11) put on 39 for the first wicket, but they lost their last nine wickets for 42 runs to be all out for 81.

Skipper David Wainwright was the main destroyer as he took 7-17 while the other wickets fell to Eddie Morrison (3-40).

Castleford captain David Wainwright was in great form with a seven-wicket haul.

Castleford openers Calum Rowe (49no) and Brayden Clark (32no) completed the job for their side with an unbroken 84-run stand.

A five-wicket haul from Luke Edwards helped Castleford seconds to a 17-run win over Burn in the YPLN Division Two Ebor.

Burn were bowled out for 117 as they chased a DLS revised target of 135 from 37 overs.

Edwards led the Cas attack with 5-15 while Findlay Anderson claimed 3-24.