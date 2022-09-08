Eddie Morrison's efforts in vain as Castleford lose out in final game of season
Castleford’s defence of their Yorkshire Premier League North title ended in disappointment with a defeat in their final game of the season leaving them finishing in fifth place.
A top three finish was in their sights going into the last game of the campaign, but they lost by 21 runs to Clifton Alliance.
Hopes will have been high for victory when a good job in the field saw Clifton bowled out for 154 with only Thomas Brown (48) and Liam Green (43) providing much resistance to an attack superbly led by Eddie Morrison (6-44).
Matthew Rees and stand-in captain Calum Rowe also took two wickets each.
However, Castleford also found conditions tricky as they lost wickets at regular intervals until all out for 133.
Liam Hyde (42) top scored while Alex Kaye hit 22, but Elliott Precious (4-47) did much of the damage.
With one game remaining Castleford seconds are in relegation danger, just four points above the bottom two in Division Two Ebor, following a four-wicket defeat to Selby.
Batting first, Castleford made a decent enough start in reaching 70-1, but could only reach 140-8 by the end of their 40 overs.
Opener Luke Edwards (39) top scored while Ethan Winstanley hit 27 and Brian Phillips 22.
Selby were reduced to 39-4 in their reply, but were able to reach their target in 29.4 overs despite the efforts of Aidan Coulbeck (3-55) and Winstanley (2-25).