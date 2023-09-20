Final day victory seals Streethouse seal Pontefract Cricket League title triumph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Championship success was confirmed when the long time leaders earned a four-wicket success against Old Sharlston, relegating their opponents in the process.

Streethouse have finished 22 points ahead of closest challengers Oulton, who lost their last game against Askern Welfare after taking their title challenge down to the last day of the season.

In the end it did not matter about victory on the last day for Streethouse, but they took away any doubts about their Premier Division triumph as they bowled Sharlston out for 163 then got home with more than 14 overs to spare.

Brent Law hit 45 in Streethouse's victory over Old Sharlston which clinched the Pontefract Cricket League title. Photo by Scott Merrylees

Mark Robinson (48), Brent Law (45) and Zamurad Khan (42) top scored after Ismail Patel (6-46) and Stuart Ruddick (3-40) had done most to restrict their opponents.

Sharlston’s top scorers were Danny Bullock (47) and Jack Wisher (30) while Dale McMullan took 4-53 for them, but they will play next season in Division One.

Also relegated are South Kirkby who went down by seven wickets to Hemsworth MW while Nostell St Oswald stayed up despite a final day 40-run defeat to Kippax.

Nostell were all out for 131 after Joe Grove (3-62) and Devansh Sehara (3-75) had done most to restrict Kippax to 171.

Abdulla Alikozai did most of the damage for Kippax with 5-33.

Liam Rollin’s 51 was in vain as South Kirkby’s 159 was easily overhauled by Hemsworth, whose best performers were James Gorton (4-55), Altaf Patel (78) and Jack Whale (56).

Oulton were bowled out for a hugely disappointing 135 in their game against Askern with Josh Neal (58) fighting a virtually lone fight.

Despite Clark Harrison’s 3-32 Askern reached their target with five wickets to spare.

West Bretton ended their season in disappointing fashion with a 66-run loss to Garforth Parish Church.

They were all out for 135 despite a fighting 53 from David Hoyle in reply to Garforth’s 201. Chris Reece claimed 5-49, but Bretton ended in fourth.

Crofton Phoenix finished in eighth after losing their last game by 183 runs to Frickley Colliery.