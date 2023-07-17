Great Preston open up big lead at top on disappointing day for Methley and Townville

James Conlon (5-69) and Ethan Walker (3-14) bowled them to victory as Scholes fell short of their revised DLS set target of 240 in 37 overs and were all out for 214 despite the efforts of Shafaqat Ali (72) and Greg Keywood (55).

Preston had made 236-8 with Oli Baron (76no) and Ethan Walker (64) combining for a second wicket stand of 118 and Sam Wright chipping in with 37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baron blasted five sixes and eight fours in his 57-ball innings while Walker hit two sixes and eight fours.

Great Preston's James Conlon hit 10 runs and took five wickets against Scholes. (Photo by Scott Merrylees)

With second place Altofts not playing, Great Preston now have a 21-point lead at the top, although their rivals do have a game in hand on them.

Methley went down by seven wickets to Pudsey Congs in the Premier Division.

They made 157-8 in 42.1 overs with Kris Ward hitting 50, James Wainman 30no and Eitan Litvin 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congs were left a DLS target of 128 from 27 overs and got home comfortably.