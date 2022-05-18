Hyde boys lead Castleford CC home for league win but National Cup KO follows

Their best all-round display of the season saw them outplay Sessay in the Yorkshire Premier League North to win by seven wickets after restricting their opponents to 148-9.

Skipper David Wainwright’s best bowling figures of the year – 5-12 from 13 overs - set up the victory and Liam Hyde’s knock of 81, including eight fours, ensured Castleford comfortably reached their target in the 34th over. Connor Hyde also contributed 40no.

Brayden Clark top scored with 60 as Cas set a decent target in their National Cup game on Sunday, hitting 212-9 from 40 overs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Hyde top scored with 81 as Castleford beat Sessay in the Yorkshire Premier League.

Wainwright (35), Luke Edwards (30) and Calum Rowe (29) gave good support, but York paced their reply well to win with five wickets and eight balls to spare.

Luke Edwards led the way as Castleford seconds beat Church Fenton by 40 runs in Division Two Ebor.

After smashing four sixes and 10 fours skipper Edwards was unfortunate to be out just two short of a deserved century, but his team did pile up a hefty 264-5 score with further handy efforts from Gareth Boucher (39) and Gopi Chemudupati (30).