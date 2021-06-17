Imran is five alive for Wakefield Thornes in cup after league blip

Matthew Jordan shows good defence in his innings for Wakefield Thornes against Barnsley Woolley Miners. Picture: John Clifton

Up against Doncaster Town in a second round tie, they set up the win with a good effort in the field, led by Imran Mahboob, who took 5-16.

With Brad Green also claiming 2-14 Doncaster were bowled out for 161.

Thornes’ reply was then led by James Wolfenden, who struck 12 fours in an unbeaten 75, combining in half-century stands with Byron Boshoff (37) and Matthew Jordan (23no) as the Wakefield team cruised past their target in the 31st over.

A day earlier Thornes had looked well set for another win in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League when they batted first and made 251-6 with big contributions from Boshoff (81), Jordan (55), Greg Wadsworth (43) and Imran Mahboob (43no).

But the visiting Barnsley Woolley Miners batsmen also found conditions to their liking as they overhauled the Thornes score for the loss of just three wickets with Harpreet Singh Bhatia (133no) their match winner.

Wakefield Thornes seconds’ took advantage of results elsewhere as they beat Upper Haugh to go top of Division One.

The sides started the day third and second respectively and the away side chose to bat, which turned out to be the right decision as James Rhodes (82no) and Jonathan Scott (75) propelled them to 254-5.

Upper Haugh never got going in their reply with 39 off 30 balls from number 10 Alex Keeton being their top score as they were bowled out 108 runs short.