IN PICTURES: Action images from Hemsworth MW against West Bretton in the Pontefract League

Photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture cricket action from the Pontefract League when Hemsworth MW hosted West Bretton in a Premier Division match.
West Bretton came out on top by a five-wicket margin as they chased down the home team’s 148 total.
Here’s a look at Scott’s pictures from the game:
1. Hemsworth v West Bretton
Mohamed Zacky Uvais took four wickets for West Bretton at Hemsworth MW. Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Hemsworth v West Bretton
Hemsworth MW opener Tom Hemingway on his way to making 22. Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Hemsworth v West Bretton
Chris Degnan was one of West Bretton's best bowlers with 4-26 from 11.1 overs. Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Hemsworth v West Bretton
Tom Hemingway looks behind to see West Bretton wicketkeeper Joseph Gott with the ball in his hand and thinking of a stumping. Photo: Scott Merrylees