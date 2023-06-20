News you can trust since 1852
HOWZAT? West Bretton wicketkeeper Joseph Gott appeals for a Hemsworth MW wicket. Picture: Scott MerryleesHOWZAT? West Bretton wicketkeeper Joseph Gott appeals for a Hemsworth MW wicket. Picture: Scott Merrylees
IN PICTURES: Action images from Hemsworth MW against West Bretton in the Pontefract League

Photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture cricket action from the Pontefract League when Hemsworth MW hosted West Bretton in a Premier Division match.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 20th Jun 2023, 18:57 BST

West Bretton came out on top by a five-wicket margin as they chased down the home team’s 148 total.

Here’s a look at Scott’s pictures from the game:

Mohamed Zacky Uvais took four wickets for West Bretton at Hemsworth MW.

1. Hemsworth v West Bretton

Mohamed Zacky Uvais took four wickets for West Bretton at Hemsworth MW. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Hemsworth MW opener Tom Hemingway on his way to making 22.

2. Hemsworth v West Bretton

Hemsworth MW opener Tom Hemingway on his way to making 22. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Chris Degnan was one of West Bretton's best bowlers with 4-26 from 11.1 overs.

3. Hemsworth v West Bretton

Chris Degnan was one of West Bretton's best bowlers with 4-26 from 11.1 overs. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Tom Hemingway looks behind to see West Bretton wicketkeeper Joseph Gott with the ball in his hand and thinking of a stumping.

4. Hemsworth v West Bretton

Tom Hemingway looks behind to see West Bretton wicketkeeper Joseph Gott with the ball in his hand and thinking of a stumping. Photo: Scott Merrylees

