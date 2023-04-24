Castleford CC are up and running in the new cricket season and photographer Scott Merrylees was at their Savile Park ground to capture action from their opening game in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

Scarborough were their opponents for the first match of the campaign, which ended well for Castleford with a comprehensive seven-wicket success.

A fine effort in the field saw Scarborough dismissed for 107 with skipper David Wainwright making an outstanding start to the season with 5-16 from six overs and fellow spinner Eddie Morrison also enjoying himself in taking 4-21 from 10.4 overs.

Only opening batsman Robert Pinder, with 36, offered much resistance.

Castleford’s opener, Calum Rowe, then led the home team’s response with a knock of 68 that included four sixes and six fours. With support from Chesney Hughes (16no) on his return to the club, the hosts reached their target in 22.2 overs.

Here’s a look at Scott’s images from the game:

1 . Castleford v Scarborough Castleford opening bowler Matthew Rees delivers. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Castleford v Scarborough Scarborough's openers prepare to face. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Castleford v Scarborough Sam Steeple attacks from round the wicket. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Castleford v Scarborough Opening bowler Matthew Rees on his run up to the wicket. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales