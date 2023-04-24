News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
6 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
7 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
7 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
9 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
9 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
The scene at Savile Park in the early stages of the opening game of the new cricket season. Picture: Scott MerryleesThe scene at Savile Park in the early stages of the opening game of the new cricket season. Picture: Scott Merrylees
The scene at Savile Park in the early stages of the opening game of the new cricket season. Picture: Scott Merrylees

IN PICTURES: Castleford in action in opening game of new cricket season

Castleford CC are up and running in the new cricket season and photographer Scott Merrylees was at their Savile Park ground to capture action from their opening game in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 24th Apr 2023, 19:13 BST

Scarborough were their opponents for the first match of the campaign, which ended well for Castleford with a comprehensive seven-wicket success.

A fine effort in the field saw Scarborough dismissed for 107 with skipper David Wainwright making an outstanding start to the season with 5-16 from six overs and fellow spinner Eddie Morrison also enjoying himself in taking 4-21 from 10.4 overs.

Only opening batsman Robert Pinder, with 36, offered much resistance.

Castleford’s opener, Calum Rowe, then led the home team’s response with a knock of 68 that included four sixes and six fours. With support from Chesney Hughes (16no) on his return to the club, the hosts reached their target in 22.2 overs.

Here’s a look at Scott’s images from the game:

Castleford opening bowler Matthew Rees delivers.

1. Castleford v Scarborough

Castleford opening bowler Matthew Rees delivers. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Scarborough's openers prepare to face.

2. Castleford v Scarborough

Scarborough's openers prepare to face. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Sam Steeple attacks from round the wicket.

3. Castleford v Scarborough

Sam Steeple attacks from round the wicket. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Opening bowler Matthew Rees on his run up to the wicket.

4. Castleford v Scarborough

Opening bowler Matthew Rees on his run up to the wicket. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CastlefordCastleford CCDavid WainwrightYorkshire Premier League NorthScarborough