James Rhodes and Kieran Donnachie lead way for Wakefield Thornes

Half centuries from openers James Rhodes and Kieran Donnachie ​saw Wakefield Thornes bounce back to winning ways with a convincing victory over Hallam.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST

​After sliding down the Yorkshire Southern Premier League table in recent weeks, Thornes were back to their best in a strong all-round display.

After doing a great job in the field to dismiss their opponents for 159 they raced to victory in less than 33 overs as Rhodes and Donnachie put on 89 for the first wicket to start the reply well.

Donnachie hit nine boundaries before falling for 51 while Rhodes batted through to the finish with an unbeaten 56 and was joined by Joe Billings, who hit 42no from 54 balls to help get the Wakefield side over the line.

Shubham Sharma took two wickets for Wakefield Thornes.
Shubham Sharma took two wickets for Wakefield Thornes.
In Hallam’s innings it was a team effort that restricted them as Jawad Akhtar took 3-28, Shubham Sharma 2-27, Dylan Hurst 2-28 and Matty Taylor 2-36.

Wakefield Thornes seconds made it a double success for the club with an 81-run victory over Rockingham Colliery in the YSPL Division One.

Edward Fowles (4-40) took the starring role as Rockingham were dismissed for 129 in reply to Thornes’ 210.

Support came from Brad Green (2-28) and Rob Stephenson (2-36) with the visitors never really recovering from losing their first five wickets for 48 runs.

In Thornes’ innings wickets down at regular intervals, but a number of batsmen were able to make valuable contributions with skipper Jamie Howarth top scoring with 43. Jonathan Scott scored 25 and George Harrison 23.

