Their second successive victory kept them in the championship hunt in fifth place.

They were given a solid start in reaching 50-1 with Kieran Donnachie hitting 24 and Joe Billings 20, but collapsed to 104-7 before Wolfenden steadied the ship and with support from Imran Mahboob (29) and Dylan Hurst (25no) Thornes were able to make 198.

Elsecar were then bowled out for 153 with Matty Taylor (3-28) leading the Wakefield attack and two wickets each for Hurst, Joshua Hen-Boisen and Shubham Sharma.

Nicholas England hit a century as Wakefield Thornes seconds made it a double success for the club with a 16-run victory over Coal Aston in the YSPL Division One.

England hit nine fours and a six in an unbeaten 117 and with support from Jonathan Scott (35), Arsh Gupta (34) and Freddie Egleston (34) the Wakefield team were able to reach 267-4 in their 50 overs.

Coal Aston had a good go at chasing the big target, but ended short on 251-8 with Adam Naz taking 4-67 and Brad Green 3-56.

Thornes seconds could not carry the success over into a Mick Savage Trophy quarter-final a day later as they lost by 32 runs to Hallam.