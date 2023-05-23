Joe Billings' effort in vain as Wakefield Thornes lose unbeaten record

​A disappointing batting display saw them all out for 164 despite a battling knock of 78 from Joe Billings, who found the boundary 11 times.

Opener James Wolfenden hit 17 and skipper Greg Wadsworth 15, but no-one could give Billings big support.

A 57-run opening stand between James Moorhouse (27) and Montcin Hodge (57no) put Whitley on course for a comfortable run chase and they reached their target with seven wickets and 16 overs to spare.

Wakefield Thornes' first XI had a disappointing weekend.

Shubham Sharma (2-40) was Thornes’ most successful bowler, but they slipped down to fourth with this result.

The disappointing weekend continued on Sunday for Thornes as they suffered two defeats in YSPL T20 Blast group games.

A close game against Barnsley Woolley Miners saw the Wakefield team edged out by 15 runs as they were all out for 129 in reply to 144-8.

Their best performers were bowlers Matty Taylor, Shubham Sharma and Greg Wadsworth who took two wickets each and batsmen James Wolfenden (27) and Dylan Hurst (26).

Hurst took 3-35 and Wadsworth 2-25 against Sheffield Collegiate, but the 143-7 target set proved too high for Thornes who were all out for 71 with Sharma (16) top scoring.

Wakefield Thornes’ seconds brought some cheer for the club as they beat Whitley Hall seconds by one wicket in a YSPL Division One match.

Freddie Egleston (46) and Junaid Yousaf (33) helped bring them home after Hall were kept to 188-8.