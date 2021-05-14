Leighton Shuttleworth’s four wickets in vain as Sandal are knocked out of Heavy Woollen Cup
While heavy rain put paid to all of Saturday’s cricket there was action on Sunday in the Heavy Woollen Cup competition.
In the Heavy Woollen Cup there was disappointment for Sandal as they were heavily beaten by Gomersal to miss out on a place in the last eight of the competition.
Gomersal opener Graham Hilton made a superb 131 as his side scored 362 on their way to an emphatic 286-run victory.
He made 108 of his runs in boundaries as he struck eight sixes and 15 fours. Liam Fletcher (68) also blasted six sixes and seven fours as he shared a brisk opening stand of 127 with Hilton, while Jonathan Boynton added 52, before Gomersal lost their last six wickets for 43 chasing quick runs.
Leighton Shuttleworth (4-61) and Sam Noden (3-33) were the pick of the Sandal bowlers.
Chasing such a daunting target, Sandal never looked like getting close as they were bowled out for 76 with Matthew Westwood (36) top-scoring. Chris Rhodes took 3-16 and Richie Wear 3-28.