Mahboob and Taylor bowl Wakefield Thornes back to winning ways

Wakefield Thornes cricket round-up

Opponents Cawthorne were skittled out for 60 as Mahboob took 5-9 from eight overs and Taylor claimed 4-32.

Thornes then made hard work of completing victory with Jamie Howarth (12) their only batsman to reach double figures, but got home with four wickets to spare.

There was disappointment for Thornes on Sunday when they lost their two matches in the YCSPL T20 Blast.

A six-wicket defeat to Barnsley Woolley Miners came despite a fine knock of 63 from Byron Boshoff as he hit five fours and two sixes. Support was thin on the ground and the 136-7 total was not big enough.

Although Taylor took two wickets, Miners comfortably reached their target with an over to spare.

Thornes also lost to Whitley Hall, although they put up a better batting display.

After their opponents made 187-5, with Mahboob taking 2-34 the Wakefield side got to within 18 runs when all out for 169. Mahboob top scored with 43 while Taylor hit 35.

Thornes seconds were edged out in a close Yorkshire Southern Division One game against Aston Hall seconds.