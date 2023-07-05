Tom Chippendale and Charlie McMurran managed to scamper through for an all-run four off the last delivery to secure their share of the spoils as both sides made 282-8.

Jordan Laban (79) led the way in Methley’s run chase, hitting 11 fours and two sixes, while Eitan Litvin made 48, Yasir Ali 39 and skipper James Wainman 25.

Lane looked to have set a daunting challenge in their innings despite 4-58 from Cameron Sharp.

Jordan Laban hit 79 in Methley's tie against Jer Lane. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Townville emerged victorious by 16 runs in a match between the two teams chasing Premier leaders Woodlands.

All-rounder Conor Harvey starred in the win at New Farnley that put the Castleford-based team clear in second.

First he made a crucial 47 with the bat to help Townville make 223-9 then with ball in hand he claimed 4-52 as Farnley were kept to 207-9.

Australian Austin Humphrey also took 4-29 while Abdul Wahid (47), skipper Jack Hughes (33) and Harry Clewett (31) contributed valuable runs.

Skipper Oli Baron led from the front with a century as Great Preston continued their promotion push from Division Three with a five-wicket win over Adwalton.

He led his side’s run chase in reply to Adwalton’s 262 as he hit 14 fours and a six in a knock of 105. Danny Harwood (69no) and Ben Wilkinson (38no) then saw the side home and they are just one point behind leaders Altofts. Lee Russell (5-74) led the Great Preston bowling.

​There was disappointment for Townville in the Heavy Woollen Cup quarter-finals as they lost to Huddersfield League side Scholes.

