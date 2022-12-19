New Ossett CC skipper Will Wade set to start against Bradford League Premier newcomers Jer Lane
Premier Division new boys in 2022 Ossett CC will start their second season in the Bradford Cricket League’s top flight against newly promoted Jer Lane.
It will be an interesting test first up for an Ossett side under a newly appointed skipper and will take place at the Bradford Park Avenue ground which will be Jer Lane’s home next season, with the match taking place on Saturday, April 15.
Ossett have announced the signing of Will Wade from York as a new top order batsman and captain to replace Nick Connolly who retired at the end of the 2022 season.
Wade has represented Leeds Bradford UCCE as well as playing Minor Counties cricket. He has gained a lot of experience and cricket knowledge at a young age and will be aiming to use this to captain the first XI next season.
Carlton will be aiming to go at least one better than this year when they were third in Division One and they also open next season against a promoted team when at home to Yeadon.
Sandal are the other promoted team in this division and they face a trip to Baildon to start their 2023 campaign.
East Ardsley are away to relegated Cleckheaton in their first Division One match on April 15.
Following successive relegations Wrenthorpe will be looking to arrest their slump in Division Two and start away to Heckmondwike & Carlinghow.
In Division Three Wakefield St Michael's open at home to Crossbank Methodists while Altofts host Adwalton.