News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Outstanding Castleford are double winners in Yorkshire Premier League North League and Cup

​Castleford CC were celebrating a rare double success at the weekend.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST

Saturday saw the Savile Park men clinch the Yorkshire Premier League North title when they thrashed Sheriff Hutton Bridge by eight wickets to finish six points clear of runners-up York.

And a day later it was the K3 Dental Cup final with Castleford beating York again as their 17-run victory made it a league and cup double.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victory was never in doubt in the final league game of the season as Cas took charge from early on in proceedings, quickly reducing Sheriff Hutton to 6-3 and 16-4 with Matthew Rees producing a brilliant new ball burst.

Castleford's league and cup winning team with their two trophies.Castleford's league and cup winning team with their two trophies.
Castleford's league and cup winning team with their two trophies.
Most Popular

Although there was a partial recovery the hosts’ eventual 128 total was not to present any problems for the table toppers.

Castleford knocked off the runs required with more than 12 overs to spare as David Wainwright guided them home with an unbeaten 61 and his fellow former Derbyshire player Chesney Hughes hit 27no.

Earlier Wainwright claimed 3-21 while Rees finished with 3-41.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the cup final played at Beverley Town’s ground Castleford batted first and made 207-8 in their 40 overs with top order men Brayden Clark (29), Hughes (30) and Liam Hyde (27) giving them a solid start, which was built on by Eddie Cole (42), Eddie Morrison (34no) and Connor Hyde (20).

York looked well placed in their reply when they reached 78-1 and 113-2 with Luke Kilby (53) leading the way.

But Castleford’s attack stuck to their task and their opponents eventually fell behind the asking rate, ending on 190-6 with Morrison taking 2-33 and Connor Hyde 2-43.

Related topics:CastlefordDavid WainwrightCastleford CCYorkSheriff Hutton Bridge