Outstanding Castleford are double winners in Yorkshire Premier League North League and Cup

Saturday saw the Savile Park men clinch the Yorkshire Premier League North title when they thrashed Sheriff Hutton Bridge by eight wickets to finish six points clear of runners-up York.

And a day later it was the K3 Dental Cup final with Castleford beating York again as their 17-run victory made it a league and cup double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory was never in doubt in the final league game of the season as Cas took charge from early on in proceedings, quickly reducing Sheriff Hutton to 6-3 and 16-4 with Matthew Rees producing a brilliant new ball burst.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford's league and cup winning team with their two trophies.

Although there was a partial recovery the hosts’ eventual 128 total was not to present any problems for the table toppers.

Castleford knocked off the runs required with more than 12 overs to spare as David Wainwright guided them home with an unbeaten 61 and his fellow former Derbyshire player Chesney Hughes hit 27no.

Earlier Wainwright claimed 3-21 while Rees finished with 3-41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the cup final played at Beverley Town’s ground Castleford batted first and made 207-8 in their 40 overs with top order men Brayden Clark (29), Hughes (30) and Liam Hyde (27) giving them a solid start, which was built on by Eddie Cole (42), Eddie Morrison (34no) and Connor Hyde (20).

York looked well placed in their reply when they reached 78-1 and 113-2 with Luke Kilby (53) leading the way.