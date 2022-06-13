PICTURE GALLERY: 10 pictures from Ossett's top flight Bradford League game against Cleckheaston
Photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action as Ossett CC took on Cleckheaton CC in a Gordon Rigg Bradford League Premier Division contest.
By Tony Harber
Monday, 13th June 2022, 8:00 am
Marcus Walmsley took 3-43 for Ossett in their win against Cleckheaton. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Despite Richard Pyrah making 40 against his former team and skipper Mally Nicholson hitting 36, Cleckheaton's 176 total was not enough against an Ossett side that has taken well to life in the top flight following promotion.
Spinner Mattie Race returned his best figures for Ossett of 5-41 and Marcus Walmsley claimed 3-43.
Despite losing early wickets, including in-form opener Nick Connolly, Ossett were powered to victory by Mubtada Akhtar (42no), Sajith Warnakulasuriya (40) and Sam Storr (37).
Opener Ethan Lee has his eyes on the ball as he bats for Cleckheaton against Ossett. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Here's some images from the game:
Yousaf Baber's stay in the middle was brief as he was out for four against Ossett. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Ossett wicketkeeper Sam Storr is ready to pounce as Yousaf Baber bats. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Ossett opening bowler Mubtada Akhtar delivers. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Mubtada Akhtar about to receive the ball to prepare to deliver against Ossett. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Cleckheaton opener Kris Ward on his way to making 14. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Marcus Walmsley in full stride for Ossett. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Despite a big effort Mubtada Akhtar finished wicketless with 0-22. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Kris Ward on the defensive in his 15-ball stay at the wicket. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Cleckheaton's Yousaf Baber is also forced onto the defensive by a good ball. Picture: Scott Merrylees