Townville bowler Connor Harvey is all smiles as he prepares to bowl against Methley. Photo by Scott MerryleesTownville bowler Connor Harvey is all smiles as he prepares to bowl against Methley. Photo by Scott Merrylees
PICTURE SPECIAL: 10 action images from Methley's local derby with Townville in the Bradford Cricket League

Methley and Townville were in action against each other in the Gordon Rigg Bradford League and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 14th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

The local derby was won by Townville after an opening stand of 102 involving Jonny Booth (68) and Abdul Wahid (43) enabled them to achieve a DLS set target of 156 with eight wickets to spare.

Yasir Ali (49) top scored as Methley posted a 196 total with Harry Clewett (3-62) and Jack Hughes (3-65) the pick of the Townville attack.

Here’s a look at Scott’s pictured from the game:

Methley's Alex Cree is bowled by Tom Brook after making 25.

1. Methley CC v Townville CC

Methley's Alex Cree is bowled by Tom Brook after making 25. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Harry Clewett was one of the pick of Townville's bowlers with 3-62.

2. Methley CC v Townville CC

Harry Clewett was one of the pick of Townville's bowlers with 3-62. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Methley batsman Jordan Loban faces up.

3. Methley CC v Townville CC

Methley batsman Jordan Loban faces up. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Eitan Litvin looks to score runs for Methley.

4. Methley CC v Townville CC

Eitan Litvin looks to score runs for Methley. Photo: Scott Merrylees

