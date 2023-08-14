PICTURE SPECIAL: 10 action images from Methley's local derby with Townville in the Bradford Cricket League
Methley and Townville were in action against each other in the Gordon Rigg Bradford League and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.
The local derby was won by Townville after an opening stand of 102 involving Jonny Booth (68) and Abdul Wahid (43) enabled them to achieve a DLS set target of 156 with eight wickets to spare.
Yasir Ali (49) top scored as Methley posted a 196 total with Harry Clewett (3-62) and Jack Hughes (3-65) the pick of the Townville attack.
Here’s a look at Scott’s pictured from the game:
