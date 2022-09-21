Pontefract Cricket League: Askern Welfare crowned champions while Old Sharlston and Crofton Phoenix teams earn promotion

West Bretton were the final day victims of the champions as they were beaten by 33 runs despite a valiant batting effort that saw them make 250.

Tony Rushforth (54) and George Naylor (52) hit half centuries, but it was a tough ask to top Askern’s 283-4, which included a knock of 135 by Andrew O'Grady.

Streethouse went down by 51 runs in their final game of the season against Oulton, who have finished in fourth in their first year in Division One.

Crofton Phoenix second XI finished top of Division Three of the Pontefract Cricket League.

Imran Patel (37) top scored, but they were all out for 172 in reply to 223 as Benjamin Child (5-51) proved their main destroyer.

Josh Neal top scored with 77 from just 48 balls – hitting six sixes and eight fours – in Oulton’s innings, support coming from Jonathan Henshaw (45) in an 124-run opening wicket stand. Peter Bowles took 5-68 and Scott Bland 3-53.

Frickley signed off with an 83-run win over Crofton Phoenix.

Kieran McIntyre (5-27) and Aimee Danks (4-62) bowled them to victory as Crofton were dismissed for 94 in reply to 177.

James Scott (64) top scored for Frickley while Riffat Kiani, Kuldeep Rana and Ahmad Hussain took three wickets each.

Kippax slipped down to finish in fifth after losing their final match by one wicket to Nostell St Oswald.

Batting first, they were all out for 159 as Shakil Khan hit 41no and Munawar Chariwala 35.

Nostell, for who Usman Bashir took 4-48 and Husain Wajid 3-17, edged home thanks to a 27-run last wicket stand between Matt Longdon (27no) and skipper Kristian Thickett (11no).

Akash Rawal (41) top scored while Syed Shah took 3-29 and Intekhab Ravat 3-36.

Eighth-placed Hemsworth MW signed off with a seven-wicket success against Darton after bowling their opponents out for 113.

Jake Taberner (5-29) and Max Heritage (3-30) led the attack before Daniel Rollin (44) then led the batting reply.

Relegated Hundhill Hall ended their campaign on a high note with a fifth victory as they beat Hooton Pagnell by five wickets in a high scoring match.

A brilliant unbeaten 154 from Reece Johnson helped them to chase down a big 293-5 total as he smashed an incredible 15 sixes and nine fours in a blistering 63-ball knock.

Support came from Chris Walton (68) and Elliott Fletcher (37).

Division Two champions are Garforth Parish Church, but going up with them are runners-up Old Sharlston as they finally got over the line with a nine-wicket beating of Whitley Bridge.

An unbeaten 50 from Tom Craig and 43no by Danny Bullock brought them home for the win to clinch promotion after they had bowled their opponents out for 137.

Mathew Daniel top scored with 45 for Bridge while Ryan Kelsall took 3-16.

Calder Grove finished bottom after losing by six wickets to Brodsworth Main.

Despite 30 from James Davies, they were all out for 131.

Despite winning their final game, Glasshoughton finished second from bottom.

Superb bowling from Clinton Speight (7-21) set up their last day victory as Rothwell were dismissed for 157.

Openers Stuart Dick (67) and Josh Ward (37) then led the winning reply.

Good late season form saw Knottingley Town finish in fourth place. They were victorious in their last game as they beat Fenwick by 72 runs.

Batting first, they posted 182 with John Clark (34) top scoring.

In reply, Fenwick were all out for 110 as Bradley Davis (3-17) led the Town attack.

Crofton Phoenix seconds clinched the Division Three crown with a final day six-wicket success against Thurnscoe Institute.

Good bowling by Mohsin Raja (7-48) paved the way, but Thurnscoe set a challenging target as they made 217.

The pressure was on as Crofton knew they needed to pass the target to have a chance of the title, but they responded well to get home with almost 15 overs to spare, half centuries coming from Usman Zahir (58no), Hamza Khan (53) and Ahsan Mir (52).

Division Four champions are Burton Salmon, while Kippax seconds finished top of Division Five, Sykehouse top of Division Six, with Thorpe Audlin runners-up, and Rossington top of Division Seven.

Roll of honour for 2022:

Dyson-Skidmore Trophy Final: West Bretton 114ao, Hemsworth MW 115-4.

Beaumont Trophy Final: Crofton 176-6, Knottingley 152-9.

Bob Martindale Memorial Trophy: Askern 118-6, Hundhill Hall 119-5.

Evening League Final: Wakefield Thornes 141-8, Oulton 142-5.