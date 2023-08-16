Pontefract Cricket League: Brent Law sees leaders Streethouse home for victory

An unbeaten 90 from Brent Law saw them home, along with 43 from Steven Roberts after they had kept Kirkby to 185-9.

Ismail Patel (3-43) and Thilantha Perera (3-54) were the pick of Streethouse’s bowlers while Nick Percival (43) and Liam Rollin (28) were Kirkby’s leading contributors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Garforth Parish Church maintained their challenge with a 29-run success against Frickley Colliery.

Brent Law hit an unbeaten 90 to see Streethouse through to victory over South Kirkby. Photo by Scott Merrylees

Matthew Pinder (6-37) and Ollie Mitchell (3-21) bowled well as Frickley bowled the title challengers out for 209.

But although their reply showed promise they were all out for 180 with Luke Malone hitting 69 and Lewis Binns 37.

There were runs aplenty as third-placed Oulton beat Kippax.

Batting first, Kippax posted a 259-6 score as Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala (94) and Syed Hussain (85) combined for a 106-run second wicket partnership and Jonathan Gardiner took 3-65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oulton batsmen also found conditions to their liking as they chased down the target to win with six wickets to spare.

Openers William Harrison (67) and Jonny Henshaw (29) made a good start then Gardiner (67no) and Ben Child (56no) finished the job off.

Fourth-placed Hemsworth MW chased down a 184 target to win with surprising ease as they played Crofton Phoenix.

Jack Whale (64no), Altaf Patel (48no) and Tom Hemingway (43) saw Welfare home with nine wickets to spare after Liam Murphy (5-43) had done most to bowl Crofton out for 183.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riffat Kiani (35) top scored for Phoenix with Abdullah Qureshi hitting 30.

A six-wicket haul from Jack Machin helped Nostell St Oswald to overcome bottom of the table Old Sharlston.

Replying to Nostell’s 160, Sharlston were all out for 123 as Machin claimed 6-35 and Tokir Bashir 3-40.

Tom Craig and Zak Brown both hit 26 to top score for Sharlston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Maskill (5-40) and Danny Bullock (3-60) had bowled well for them, but Matt Longdon’s 56 proved crucial for Nostell and he received support from Tokir Bashir (43no).

West Bretton were bowled out for 102 as they lost by 44 runs to Askern Welfare.