News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Pontefract Cricket League: Brent Law sees leaders Streethouse home for victory

Streethouse remain on track for the Pontefract League title as they hold an 11-point advantage at the top of the Premier Division following a five-wicket success against South Kirkby.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read

An unbeaten 90 from Brent Law saw them home, along with 43 from Steven Roberts after they had kept Kirkby to 185-9.

Ismail Patel (3-43) and Thilantha Perera (3-54) were the pick of Streethouse’s bowlers while Nick Percival (43) and Liam Rollin (28) were Kirkby’s leading contributors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Second-placed Garforth Parish Church maintained their challenge with a 29-run success against Frickley Colliery.

Brent Law hit an unbeaten 90 to see Streethouse through to victory over South Kirkby. Photo by Scott MerryleesBrent Law hit an unbeaten 90 to see Streethouse through to victory over South Kirkby. Photo by Scott Merrylees
Brent Law hit an unbeaten 90 to see Streethouse through to victory over South Kirkby. Photo by Scott Merrylees
Most Popular

Matthew Pinder (6-37) and Ollie Mitchell (3-21) bowled well as Frickley bowled the title challengers out for 209.

But although their reply showed promise they were all out for 180 with Luke Malone hitting 69 and Lewis Binns 37.

There were runs aplenty as third-placed Oulton beat Kippax.

Batting first, Kippax posted a 259-6 score as Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala (94) and Syed Hussain (85) combined for a 106-run second wicket partnership and Jonathan Gardiner took 3-65.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oulton batsmen also found conditions to their liking as they chased down the target to win with six wickets to spare.

Openers William Harrison (67) and Jonny Henshaw (29) made a good start then Gardiner (67no) and Ben Child (56no) finished the job off.

Fourth-placed Hemsworth MW chased down a 184 target to win with surprising ease as they played Crofton Phoenix.

Jack Whale (64no), Altaf Patel (48no) and Tom Hemingway (43) saw Welfare home with nine wickets to spare after Liam Murphy (5-43) had done most to bowl Crofton out for 183.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Riffat Kiani (35) top scored for Phoenix with Abdullah Qureshi hitting 30.

A six-wicket haul from Jack Machin helped Nostell St Oswald to overcome bottom of the table Old Sharlston.

Replying to Nostell’s 160, Sharlston were all out for 123 as Machin claimed 6-35 and Tokir Bashir 3-40.

Tom Craig and Zak Brown both hit 26 to top score for Sharlston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom Maskill (5-40) and Danny Bullock (3-60) had bowled well for them, but Matt Longdon’s 56 proved crucial for Nostell and he received support from Tokir Bashir (43no).

West Bretton were bowled out for 102 as they lost by 44 runs to Askern Welfare.

Only Tony Rushforth (39no) could offer much resistance after Dan Wiid (6-46) had produced an outstanding bowling performance as Askern were dismissed for 146. Anthony Scully also claimed 3-49.

Related topics:Pontefract Cricket LeaguePremier Division